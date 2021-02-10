The new snow that accumulated across the region over the course of the day Tuesday may only be the beginning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a new winter weather advisory for the area beginning at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 10, and extending through 9 a.m. Thursday.
According to the advisory, snow is expected throughout Westmoreland, Indiana and Greene counties.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible, the NWS warns.
Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts all shifted to online-only remote instruction on Tuesday because of the winter weather.
The NWS forecast for Latrobe predicts a chance of snow showers Wednesday, mainly after 1 p.m. with accumulations of less than one inch during the day. Overnight, snow showers are in the forecast with new snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Snowfall could continue into Thursday, with a chance of snow showers mainly before 9 a.m. causing less than an inch of additional accumulation, according to the NWS, and there’s a chance of more snow Thursday night, mainly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.
