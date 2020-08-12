More interior, exterior upgrades planned at Palmer Airport

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is pushing forward with several improvement projects, as the Westmoreland County Airport Authority on Tuesday awarded contacts to expand the Unity Township facility’s passenger holding room and to continue work on widening and strengthening the airport runway.
The holding area upgrade will increase the available space by 50% to about 300 seats. Gabe Monzo, the airport authority’s executive director, said the bump in seats will be enough to service roughly two flights worth of Spirit Airlines passengers. He added that the expansion will help air travelers maintain social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Airport engineers said the project also calls for the relocation of the rental car offices to a new addition along the outside wall of the airport’s baggage return area, which will allow for expansion of the holding area. An associated café will also be relocated as part of the project.
“We were very fortunate to be able to utilize the slowdown to be able to expand the facilities to include rental car services and larger passenger hold room,” Monzo said. “With those projects and the runway widening, it will position us to expand aviation services well into the future.
“As for the immediate future, it will enable us to ‘spread out’ to better serve individual flights while dealing with the COVID-19 issue.”
The holding area project carries a price tag of $900,000, with state funding expected cover about $400,000 of the associated costs.
Also Tuesday, the airport authority awarded four contracts tied to the project: ABS Building Systems Integrators of McKeesport, $449,870 for general construction work and $30,525 for plumbing; SSM Industries Inc. of Pittsburgh/Latrobe, $222,475 for HVAC work, and Darr Construction Inc. of Berlin, $218,00 for electrical work.
Authority engineer Scott Kunselman said bids are expected to be open Aug. 27 for reconstruction of the rental-car parking area.
Additionally, Kunselman said primary contractor Golden Triangle Construction is about 65% complete with the long-discussed project that will widen the airport’s runway from 100 feet to 150 feet. The authority approved Derry Construction to complete runway strengthening work at a price tag of roughly $4.9 million, to be covered with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funds.
If the grant funding is received in time, Kunselman said project contractors will finish most of the remaining work during a scheduled runway shutdown from Sept. 9-25. Kunselman added that the authority will save more than $1.1 million by consolidating work among the two contractors.
Because the low bidder of an airport terminal apron strengthening project was “unable after several attempts to a find a supplier that could provide documentation that the concrete to be used met specifications,” per Kunselman’s engineer’s report, the authority approved for Golden Triangle, the second-lowest bidder, to assume the apron work at a cost $452,920.
Monzo also updated authority board members on the recently-installed new ultraviolet air-cleaning equipment at the airport.
“It’s part of our HVAC and every part of the terminal building is covered by the U-V system. There’s a lot of claims to what it can do, but it will definitely take bacteria out of the air that gets pumped into this terminal building,” Monzo said. “It gives people a lot of peace of mind when they come into the terminal.”
The terminal building has also grown increasingly busier since the airport resumed full commercial flights in June. According to airport figures, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport served 11,501 passengers in July; that total is larger than the previous three months, when nearly 6,900 passengers accessed the airport from April to June, but far smaller than July 2019, when more than 27,600 passengers went through the terminal.
Monzo said Spirit Airlines flights traveling from the Latrobe area to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, are currently between 60 and 80% capacity. He added that flights to two popular Florida destinations — Fort Lauderdale and Orlando — have less than 50% capacity. Monzo also noted that travelers are booking flights closer to their departure dates rather than well in advance before the pandemic hit.
Monzo praised airport employees for helping keep travelers safe and keep operations running smoothly since the facility reopened for commercial flights.
“I want to commend the staff because there are so many moving parts with this COVID crisis,” he said. “They’ve kept a steady, even keel through this and I just can’t thank them enough.”
