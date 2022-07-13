After a successful airshow, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority announced at its Tuesday meeting it is gearing up to welcome more historic planes back to Latrobe this fall.
The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) AirPower History Tour will be held at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township from Sept. 8 to 11.
The tour will bring four World War II-era planes to the airport for cockpit tours and paid flights. Included in the tours and flights will be Fifi, the B-29 Superfortress, and Diamond Lil, a B-24 Liberator. Both are bombing aircraft.
This is the first time the flying museum will be in Latrobe. Since completion of projects that widened and lengthened the runway, larger aircraft have been able to make shows at the airport.
At the airshow in June, a German A400m with a wingspan of 139 feet, flew in for tours on the tarmac. The B-29 has a wingspan of 141 feet.
The cost for attendance is $20 for adults and $10 for 11- to 17-year-olds. Children 10 and younger get in free.
The B-29 and B-24 will offer one flight a day on both Saturday and Sunday. Seats are limited and booking is done through the CAF website.
Along with the bombers, guests can book a flight in a T-6 Texan and PT-13. Those flights will run from Thursday to Sunday, multiple times a day.
The CAF is one of the largest flying aviation museums in the world, according to its website. The nonprofit educational organization aims to honor American aviation by continuing to fly historical aircraft.
Executive Director Gabe Monzo thanked everyone for their hard work during the airshow. Monzo said he received another letter from a Lawson Heights family saying they had a great time.
“It was just amazing to see the quality cooperation, coordination and collaboration with so many different agencies,” Monzo said. “The way we did it was a real asset to Westmoreland County.”
Monzo also praised the work of the Aviation Council of Pennsylvania in getting the state to approve the Airport Land and Development Zones (ALDZ) as part of Act 52.
The act incentivizes new development at Pennsylvania’s 136 airports by providing businesses a $2,100 tax credit per employee for 10 years.
The council said airports are a large economic hub for the state, creating a $28.5 billion impact, according to a 2019 PennDOT study. While they might have a large economic impact, the airports have seen a 57% reduction during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the council.
With the ALDZ approved, the state could see an additional 5,200 jobs created in the next five years.
The authority began contacting different aviation companies after the ALDZ approval to generate development interest, Monzo said.
It will take about four months to set up the application process and guidelines to be established.
A problem with the Automated Weather Observing System at the Rostraver Airport has been resolved but the technician sent to fix the issue noted it would be best to replace the system in the near future.
Replacing the system could cost $150,000 or more but Monzo told the authority board he spoke to PennDOT aviation officials about getting a grant to help with the cost. That could reduce the price by $25,000 or more.
Donald Rossi, vice president of the authority, asked that anyone interested in volunteering at the airport museum reach out to airport staff.
The museum is open Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers don’t need any experience and will be trained, Rossi said.
Those interested should contact Linda Brasile at 724-539-8100.
In other business, the authority board approved the following:
- Payment of $12,451.34 to McFarland Johnson for hangar site development plan;
- Payment of $99,552 to Charlatte America for airport equipment;
- Payment of $1,220.89 to McFarland Johnson;
- Payment of $493.43 to McFarland Johnson for helipad construction;
- Accepted Rostraver helicopter apron and utilities projects as completed;
- Accepted proposed lease of Rostraver Hangar F-8 on the condition of passing inspection;
- Accepted proposed lease transfer of Rostraver Hangar E-6 on the condition of passing inspection.
Welcome to the discussion.
