Six more people have been charged in connection with an alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into Westmoreland County Prison through fake legal mail.
Tywan Devante David, 22, of Pittsburgh was arraigned Monday on charges of corrupt organizations, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and related offenses.
Five others are awaiting arraignment on similar charges: Tarrae William Johnson, 28, of SCI-Greene; Shaquille Edward Pollard, 27, of SCI-Albion; Derrick Lamont Hart, 51, of Pittsburgh; Bari Coleman, 28, of Pittsburgh and Takeya Shantail Woods, 24, of Jeannette.
Four inmates — three at Westmoreland County Prison and one at SCI-Greene — were charged last month in connection with the investigation. Stefan Shane Houser, 30, of Vandergrift; Dameon Jerod Hill, 30, of Pittsburgh, and Maurice Patrick Williams, 25, of Jeannette at Westmoreland County Prison, and Sammie Edward Lane Jr., 31, an inmate at SCI-Greene, were all charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and related offenses.
Jail officials were tipped off to the alleged smuggling ring’s activities by a piece of paper found in the Westmoreland County Prison library.
Corrections officers at the start of 2019 began listening in on inmates’ phone calls and intercepting mail after intercepting
The prison began providing inmates with photocopies of personal mail rather than the original documents beginning in June 2018 over concerns that papers could be soaked in synthetic marijuana, or K2.
According to criminal complaints, following the change in the mail system, the “inmates switched to a scheme where it is shipping in supposedly legal mail.”
County Detective James Williams in court documents alleged that inmates would contact people outside the prison to arrange for papers soaked with K2 to be mailed to the prison or delivered to them in person during court appearances.
According to investigators, the fake legal mail was marked with the return address of a Pittsburgh attorney who didn’t have any clients at the Westmoreland County Prison.
In court documents relating to the new charges, investigators said Coleman used his GED classes in January 2019 to begin connecting inmates on other units, including Johnson, with his girlfriend, who allegedly helped get the drugs into the prison. Hart allegedly used Coleman’s girlfriend to have fake legal mail containing drugs sent to him that month, according to court documents.
Items with the return address of the Pittsburgh attorney without clients at the jail were mailed to Pollard and Coleman during January 2019, investigators said. Some of those items later tested positive for synthetic marijuana.
During a July 22 stakeout by county detectives at the Westmoreland County courthouse when Williams and Hill were attending hearings, investigators spotted two women in the courthouse carrying papers and an envelope that were later passed to Williams and Hill, according to court documents. One of those women was Woods, who was the girlfriend of one of the inmates charged in the scheme last month, according to investigators.
Officers found papers in David’s cell the next day that later tested positive for synthetic marijuana, according to court documents.
David was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond following his arraignment Monday. Johnson and Pollard, both inmates at state prisons, are set to be arraigned within the next week. Arrest warrants have been issued for Coleman, Hart and Woods.
There were allegedly 10 inmates involved in the scheme, nine of whom have been charged, and five women who were identified as “conspiring sources,” four of whom have not yet been charged.
