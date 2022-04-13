This week, workers at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport installed a new monument at the site known as Donald Rossi Airport Memorial Park.
The park, dedicated Dec. 7, 2021, in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, was also the site where the Westmoreland County Airport Authority erected 13 American flags in honor of the service men and women who were killed in a terrorist attack as refugees fled Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.
The new monument also acknowledges the 18 soldiers that were injured in the same August attack.
“It looks beautiful. It has the names of all the soldiers who passed, plus it also acknowledges the 18 that were injured in the process,” said Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority.
Monzo said the airport has received numerous compliments on the park and he thanked Donald Rossi for his input on its creation.
