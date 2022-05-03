Monsignor John L. Conway, MSW, the oldest and longest serving priest of the Diocese of Greensburg, died April 28, 2022, at St. Anne Home in Greensburg. He was 92 years old. A priest for 65 years, Conway served in numerous parish and administrative positions in the Diocese of Greensburg until his retirement in August 2005.
Bishop Larry J. Kulick, JCL, was saddened to learn of the passing of the monsignor. “When I was a parochial vicar in 1995 at Immaculate Conception Parish in Irwin, monsignor played an important role in my learning and understanding parish administration and decision making,” Bishop Kulick said. “His guidance during that time helped to prepare me for my first pastoral appointment in 1997.”
Conway was born March 16, 1929, in New Kensington, a son of the late John L. and Agnes (McIntyre) Conway. He was baptized and confirmed at his home parish, St. Joseph Parish in New Kensington, and was educated at the former St. Joseph School grade school and New Kensington High School.
He graduated from St. Vincent College in 1952 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and from St. Vincent Seminary in 1956 with a Master of Divinity Degree. He earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Pittsburgh in 1965. In 1982, he attended the Institute for Continuing Education of the North American College in Rome.
Conway was ordained a priest May 26, 1956, by Bishop Hugh L. Lamb at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. He served as parochial vicar of the former St. Leonard Parish, Monessen, (1956-61) and the former St. Joseph Parish, Mount Pleasant, (1961-65) and administrator pro-tem of St. James the Greater Parish, Apollo, in 1965.
He served as pastor of the former St. Stanislaus Parish, Calumet (1965-72), Holy Family Parish, Latrobe (1975-83); Mother of Sorrows Parish, Murrysville (1983-92); Immaculate Conception Parish, Irwin, and administrator pro-tem at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, North Huntingdon Township (1992-2005). He retired from active ministry Aug. 23, 2005.
Conway was named assistant director of Catholic Charities in 1963 and director in 1967, an appointment he held until 1983. “One of the high points for Catholic Charities under monsignor’s leadership was the adoption services program. Hundreds of parents were able to adopt children during his tenure. His service and devotion to Catholic Charities and those helped by the organization was remarkable,” Bishop Kulick added.
Conway was granted the title monsignor in 1971. He also served as the chaplain of the Catholic Interracial Council and as a member of the Commission on Human Relations. In 1960, he received a merit award from the Westmoreland County Juvenile Court for work on the juvenile commission in Monessen.
In 2004, Conway received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Communities of Salt and Light Award dinner for his 20-year leadership of Greensburg Catholic Charities.
His other appointments included coordinator to the then National Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Bicentennial Committee; the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference Administrative Board; the Diocesan Priests’ Council; the Diocesan Finance Council; vicar forane of Deanery III; the director of the Diocese of Greensburg Campaign for Human Development, and a member of the College of Consultors.
Conway received the Merit Award Juvenile Court-Westmoreland County and was a co-chair of the Religious Leaders Forum of Western Pennsylvania. He was a regular on the television series “In Good Faith.”
After retirement, he resided at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Lower Burrell from 2005-2013, and then at Villa Angela at St. Anne Home in Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.