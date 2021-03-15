A 24-year-old Monroeville man was killed early Saturday when the motorcycle he was driving struck an SUV in Murrysville, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Robert S. Mahan was traveling south on Sardis Road on a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle around 12:46 a.m. when the motorcycle crossed the center lines on a curve and struck a 2019 Honda CR-V, according to the coroner’s report.
Mahan, who was not wearing a helmet, was separated from his motorcycle in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:10 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Steven M. Grabiak. He died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the coroner’s report.
Lanigan Funeral Home of East Pittsburgh will be in charge of funeral arrangements.
