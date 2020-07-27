A Monroeville man was killed Friday in a crash on the drag racing track at Keystone Raceway in Derry Township, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
James R. Baker, 69, was driving a 1936 Ford Roadster on the drag track of the raceway around 2:50 p.m. when the vehicle made an abrupt right turn, according to the coroner’s report, and struck a guide rail and light pole before overturning multiple times.
Baker was transported by emergency medical personnel to the emergency department at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician at 3:36 p.m. He was wearing a helmet and utilizing a harness and other safety equipment at the time of the crash, according to the coroner’s report.
Cause and manner of death are pending results of an autopsy performed Sunday by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates and toxicology results, which will not be available for several weeks.
Vaia Funeral Home of Delmont will be in charge of arrangements.
