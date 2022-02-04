The monster winter storm that dumped heavy snow, iced up power lines and downed tree limbs across the U.S., and even sparked a tornado in Alabama, moved into Westmoreland County Thursday primarily as a rain event, but forecasts predicted a change over to sleet, freezing rain and eventually snow overnight into Friday.
There was a flood advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Friday due to the rainfall and snow melt from Thursday’s precipitation.
However, counties to the north of Pittsburgh weren’t quite as fortunate as the ice accumulations and snow started piling up on Thursday afternoon.
Westmoreland County remained in a National Weather Service (NWS) winter weather advisory until Friday at 10 a.m., along with Indiana and Armstrong counties, and the ridges of both Westmoreland and Fayette counties, while the rest of the region was still under a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Friday.
According to the advisory, the area could expect mixed precipitation, additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of about two-tenths of an inch.
The NWS was warning drivers to plan on slippery conditions that could impact the Friday-morning commute.
PennDOT issued a temporary vehicle restriction on Interstate 70 in Washington and Westmoreland counties and 79 in Greene and Washington counties. The vehicle restriction reflects Tier 4 of the weather event vehicle restriction plan, which states no commercial vehicles are permitted on those roads. Additionally, school and commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs and passenger vehicles with towing trailers are also not permitted on affected roadways during the restriction.
In addition, speed limits were reduced to 45 mph on these roadways. Additional speed restrictions could be placed on the roadways as conditions change, according to PennDOT.
The purpose of the restrictions is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.
Although PennDOT, along with local road crews, are treating roads, the primary goal is to keep roads passable, not necessary completely clear of ice and snow. Road crews will continue to treat the roads throughout the storm until precipitation has stopped and the roads are clear.
It is the recommendation of PennDOT that people not travel during winter storms. Motorists who need to head out can check conditions by visiting www.511PA.com, which is free and available 24 hours a day.
Most schools have issued closures and/or flexible instruction days ahead of the storm, including Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley.
