The annual Mister Rogers Family Day is growing in 2021.
Instead of being a single-day celebration as in the past, the fifth annual version of the event will be held from Monday, June 7, through Saturday, June 12, in downtown Latrobe. All are welcome to attend and take part in fun-filled activities and entertainment.
The event will kick off Monday with a variety of week-long activities, including a Daniel Tiger Storybook Walk and Mister Rogers Quotation Quest with participating Latrobe merchants and organizations.
Other attractions include a a Selfie Garden located in downtown’s James H. Rogers Park with the statue of Mister Rogers and in the parklet; Fred Rogers exhibits at Latrobe Art Center and the Latrobe Area Historical Society, and an assortment of sidewalk fun throughout the downtown area.
In addition, single-day activities include a farmer’s market and outdoor storytimes at Legion Keener Park on Tuesday, June 8, children’s cookie decorating at Latrobe Art Center and downtown Latrobe’s monthly Shop-Hop on Wednesday, June 9, and an outdoor movie night at Legion Keener Park on Friday, June 11. The event wraps up on Saturday, June 12, with a downtown Latrobe scavenger hunt, crafts with Latrobe Art Center, a visit from the Neighborhood Trolley and more.
“After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the planning committee is thrilled to be hosting Mister Rogers Family Days,” Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay said. “Although the event has a new format and schedule compared to years past, we are really looking forward to bringing the same joy and fun to families and visitors throughout Latrobe while celebrating the life and legacy of our favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers.”
Pre-registration is required this year for the event’s storytime activity on Tuesday, as well as Friday’s outdoor movie night. Participants can pre-register for both activities and view the full schedule of events online at www.misterrogersfamilyday.org or by calling the Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011 during regular operating hours.
Event resources, including printable activity worksheets and city maps, can also be found by visiting www.misterrogersfamilyday.org or the Mister Rogers Family Day Facebook page.
