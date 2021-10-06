A teenager who was missing over the weekend has been found safe, according to authorities.
Authorities had issued an alert for 17-year-old Devan Smith, a student at Mount Pleasant Area High School, who hadn’t been seen since Sunday and was thought to last be seen in Cook Township. Mount Pleasant Borough Police have sent an update that the boy has been found and is safe at home.
