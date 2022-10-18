A hunter on Monday found the remains of a missing Sewickley Township man who was last seen alive Sept. 7, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office.
According to a public information release report filed Monday evening, 43-year-old Aaron D. Ross of Wendel Road, Sewickley Township, was located in a grassy area off of Keystone Road near 8th Street in Sewickley Township.
