A Latrobe man reported missing, which prompted Latrobe police to issue an alert on the department’s Facebook page, has been found and the alert canceled on Wednesday.
Daniel Jacobs, 69, has been located, according to Latrobe police.
He is safe and in good health, the police said. They also thanked the public for all the tips and calls, which helped police locate him.
Jacobs had last been seen walking in the city on Oct. 14.
