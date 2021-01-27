Amid icy road conditions Tuesday morning, minor injuries were reported in a crash involving a Blairsville-Saltsburg School District bus, according to the Indiana Gazette.
Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Tpr. Cliff Greenfield said the crash was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. along the 2000 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in Burrell Township.
Greenfield said the bus slid off of the roadway and struck an embankment and a tree. He said five students were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management.
Blairsville-Saltsburg School District officials also were at the scene.
