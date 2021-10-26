An incident involving a small airplane temporarily closed the main runway at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township on Monday afternoon.
Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, said the runway was closed for about an hour and a half after the aircraft crash landed at about 1 p.m. after its landing gear failed to deploy. Monzo noted that the pilot, whose name was not available, was from the Indiana, Pa., area and did not have a hangar at the Palmer airport.
