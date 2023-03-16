A Minnesota man was jailed Saturday after a weekend demonstration outside Walmart in Hempfield Township.
According to a public information release report filed by the Pennsylvania State Police at Greensburg, troopers were dispatched March 11 at 8:22 p.m. for a report of a male using portable speakers and a microphone to “harass customers at the entrance” to Walmart.
The man, later identified as 25-year-old Spencer Tomasek of Rochester, Minnesota, was speaking about COVID, the Black Lives Matter movement, the internet and his “spiritual awakening,” according to reports.
Tomasek was instructed by PSP troopers and Walmart personnel to leave the property but he did not comply.
After refusing “multiple commands to leave,” Tomasek was “ordered to place his hands behind his back,” according to PSP. Tomasek refused to do so, and two troopers used physical force to take the defendant into custody.
Tomasek continued to resist until his hands were cuffed.
During the struggle, Tomasek screamed “outlandish” statements which included references of him being raped, and about children being raped.
Tomasek was placed in Westmoreland County Prison and was denied bail as he is not a Pennsylvania resident. Online court records noted that “no condition or combination of conditions will ensure” the defendant’s appearance in court, deeming Tomasek a “flight risk.”
Tomasek was arraigned 8:30 a.m. March 12 in front of Magisterial District Judge Charles R. Conway. Tomasek faces a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and third-degree misdemeanor charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.
A preliminary hearing for Tomasek is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 21 in front of Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
