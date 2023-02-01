The world’s greatest mentalist, mind reader and magician performing two shows at The Venue Live! – inside Live! Casino Pittsburgh located in Hempfield Township – in March says his performance will captivate, mesmerize and impress the audience…but he’s not psychic.
Instead, Banachek says he uses his five senses to create the illusion of a sixth sense.
It’s what mediums do, according to Banachek. He’s just more honest about it.
He talks to the dead. He bends metal using only his mind. He reads thoughts by having people stand up and think of a playing card and then immediately tells them what cards they are thinking of just from their body language. And then, he tells them “this is not real.”
An English-born entertainer, Banachek was raised in South Africa and Australia with two younger brothers, who he said in the early days he enjoyed impressing with his “superpowers,” as he called them.
He was inspired to learn magic after reading “The Truth About Uri Geller,” a book by magician James Randi that debunked the paranormal claims of Geller, famous for his mentalism, specifically “spoon bending.” Banachek said that Geller was a “magician posing as a psychic.” While he was able to replicate Geller’s tricks, he wrote Randi a letter in which he volunteered to demonstrate how gullible scientists studying parapsychology were by deceiving them into believing his mentalist tricks were actual demonstrations of psychic power as part of Randi’s Project Alpha experiment. At the time, he was still a teenager.
For four years, Banachek and another teenager replicated numerous mentalist effects so convincingly that the researchers believed that some alleged paranormal abilities were present. Ultimately, they explained the entire thing had been a hoax. The realization that a couple of untrained teenagers had successfully deceived a well-funded team of scientists exposed a lax in methodology and a lack of scientific control in the field of parapsychological research.
Banachek later teamed up with Randi to investigate the deceptive practices and false claims of a self-proclaimed faith healer Peter Popoff, who used mentalist techniques, informational practices and technology to convince his followers that he was legitimate.
Known as Steven Shaw back then, he changed it after he became a performer because he felt it wasn’t memorable enough.
As a performer, Banachek not only tours all over the world and six days a week in Las Vegas at the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, he also serves as a consultant for other entertainers and performers. Although he really enjoys doing his Vegas shows, Banachek appreciates when he gets to go out on the road.
“I really love when I can get out of there,” said Banachek. “The conditions are slightly different than Vegas’ conditions.”
So, what can audience members expect when Banachek takes the stage at the Live! Casino Pittsburgh venue Saturday, March 11?
According to Banachek, he hits the audience pretty hard with some tricks that make him look psychic. Really, he’s exploring all five of the senses to convince the audience of a sixth sense.
“I keep reminding them I am not, but keep convincing them through what I am doing,” said Banachek.
In past performances, he has completed many fantastic things while blindfolded, including driving a car, retrieving a hidden key and then bending a particular key. While he won’t be driving a car around the casino, Banachek said audience members should be prepared.
“There are things I do that I shouldn’t be able to do.”
According to Banachek, he describes his show as mentalism with an educational slant.
“It’s an emotional roller coaster ride,” said Banachek. “A kaleidoscope of thoughts, ideas, ups, downs. Let your mind relax. Laughter. And then an intense moment.
“It’s the experience of a lifetime.”
Tickets are already on sale and are expected to sell out. To purchase tickets, visit pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com.
