Milling work is slated to continue along several downtown Latrobe streets this week, city police said.
The work, weather permitting, will begin starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 21. Paving of the milled streets/areas will get underway on Thursday, July 22, and continue through Friday, July 23.
Police remind residents that parking will not be permitted on the scheduled streets/areas until milling and paving work is completed. Residents should expect street closures and lane restrictions during the daylight road work, police added.
The milling and paving schedule includes these downtown areas:
- Jefferson Street, from Chestnut Street to Minehan Avenue;
- Alexandria Street, from Main to Spring streets;
- Intersection of Main Street and Sylvan Avenue;
- Thompson Street, from Alexandria Street to Lattanzio Way;
- Intersection of Second Avenue and Barbara Drive;
- Alley between Lloyd Avenue and North Street (no parking is permitted in the alley from Wednesday through Friday. Residents may use the former community college lot for parking during this period).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.