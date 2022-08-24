Elizabeth Miller, MD, Ph.D. was recently hired as Adelphoi’s new medical director. In this role, she will serve as the physician responsible for the overall care and clinical practice carried out at Adelphoi.

Along with serving as medical director for Adelphoi, Miller holds several positions. She is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and is director of the Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine as well as medical director of community health at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.