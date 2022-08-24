Elizabeth Miller, MD, Ph.D. was recently hired as Adelphoi’s new medical director. In this role, she will serve as the physician responsible for the overall care and clinical practice carried out at Adelphoi.
Along with serving as medical director for Adelphoi, Miller holds several positions. She is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and is director of the Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine as well as medical director of community health at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
In addition to her highly regarded roles, Miller is involved in a wide variety of research and studies. Her research addresses interpersonal violence prevention, health equity, and adolescent health promotion in clinical and community settings. She has clinical expertise in the care of youth who are unstably housed and who are involved in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. She is co-director of a community partnered, collective impact initiative in Allegheny County called “The Pittsburgh Study.”
Since 1971, Adelphoi has been offering outcome-based solutions for abused, neglected, delinquent, and other at-risk children and their families through a continuum of treatment and education services that provide a foundation of hope for the future. During its 51-year history, Adelphoi evolved from a single group home in Latrobe to become one of Pennsylvania’s leading providers of services for at-risk youth and their families.
