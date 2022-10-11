Dozens of veterans spent Saturday, Oct. 8, relaxing, reminiscing and catching trout as part of the fourth annual Forbes Trail Trout Unlimited fishing event.

This was the first time many of the veterans participated in this program. For others, it was a time for reacquaintance. The purpose of the program is primarily to introduce veterans to fly fishing as a means to help heal the body and soul. But if using a fly rod is not comfortable, mentors assist the veterans using whatever fishing tackle they prefer. Some veterans have actually built their own fly rods and tied their own flies.

