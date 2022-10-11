Dozens of veterans spent Saturday, Oct. 8, relaxing, reminiscing and catching trout as part of the fourth annual Forbes Trail Trout Unlimited fishing event.
This was the first time many of the veterans participated in this program. For others, it was a time for reacquaintance. The purpose of the program is primarily to introduce veterans to fly fishing as a means to help heal the body and soul. But if using a fly rod is not comfortable, mentors assist the veterans using whatever fishing tackle they prefer. Some veterans have actually built their own fly rods and tied their own flies.
Navy veteran Ed Niehenke, attending his third annual event, said “the real joy is the camaraderie of spending the day chatting with fellow vets, more so than catching fish.”
But, that was offered as Niehenke was landing maybe his 10th fish of the day.
For retired Army 1st Sgt. Cynthia Butlerperry, this was her first event and she said she would like to see more female veterans get involved with fishing. Butlerperry enjoyed the day catching trout with her nephew, Navy veteran Jeff Perry Jr., and friends. It had been many years since many of them had fished and they were savoring the experience.
Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club, just east of Latrobe, was the event host and partner again this year. Keith Riffle, club vice president and president of the veterans committee, recruited many of the veterans by visiting numerous VA medical centers, VFWs and American Legions. Riffle, who is a veteran himself, also acquired food and drink donations from area merchants.
“We’re doing everything we can to make this a memorable day for the veterans,” Riffle said. “We’re going to do this up right.”
Other partners include Ken Sink Chapter Trout Unlimited, Project Healing Waters and Scout Troops 465 and 305. The scouts, as in past events, prepared and served lunch for the crowd of over 100 veterans and volunteers. They also opened the event by posting colors and later had a flagpole dedication and flag retiring ceremony which the veterans appreciated. The new flagpole at the lake was an Eagle Scout project by Austin Painter, a Life Scout with Troop 305, and a senior at Derry Area High School.
The partner volunteers look forward to the annual event and enjoy the opportunity to – if even for just one day a year – be able to serve those who served their country. It was another successful and rewarding day on the water for all involved. Trout Unlimited salutes the veterans and thanks all of their partners and sponsors who made this all happen.
