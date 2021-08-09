Military veterans archaeology program returns to Fort Ligonier

For six years, Dr. Jonathan Burns of Juniata College — and his team — has been searching for archaeological evidence of an outlying artillery battery and line of communication near the back end of Fort Ligonier. That project continued this past weekend with his team, which is not only comprised of archaeology students from Juniata and other universities, but military veterans, as part of a program to help veterans improve their post-war lives.
Burns, a professor of anthropology and archaeology at the college, began planning this summer’s field school during the pandemic, which severely restricted the number of students he could bring to the week-long field school this year at the recreated 18th century British fortification located along Route 30 in Ligonier.
Funded by a historic preservation grant, administered by Fort Ligonier, the program paired undergraduate students from Juniata, Dickinson College in Carlisle and Penn State, with military veterans, all led by Burns to gather archaeological evidence, along with data on the therapeutic effects of these activities on veterans.
During the week, the team spent the days in what Burns referred to as an “archaeology boot camp” excavating and sweeping the site with metal detectors in search of artifacts.
Veterans are uniquely qualified because they are used to working outside, they are familiar with working as part of a team and often have unique experience working with much of the technology that they use in archaeology research.
While Burns admitted that the work is therapeutic for veterans, he has a more selfish reason for bringing these two groups together.
“Perhaps a few of (the veterans) might actually find a career path that is for them and we definitely need more people in the field,” said Burns.
There’s a definite therapeutic aspect to what they do, Burns said, and it is beneficial to help veterans try to readapt to civilian life. The methodical nature of fieldwork, he added, effectively distracts veterans suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD and other post-war stressors.
While veterans may be learning a new trade, Burns said they also fall easily into the role of teachers for his young undergraduates.
The students arrived in Ligonier on Aug. 1 to begin the archaeological prep work and the nine veterans participating joined them Friday. As part of the veterans three-day program, they listened to guest lecturers detailing the use of metal detectors and received a behind-the-scenes tour of the fort. This tour, according to Fort Ligonier guide Hannah Hillegas of Boswell, is a key component of the program because they need to understand the site and the people who were here to understand the significance of what they may or may not find.
Hillegas, an undergraduate anthropology and archaeology student from Dickinson, joined by Angie Jaillet of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), toured the site with the team taking special care to speak about the artifacts previously found at the fort, which enabled the site to be reconstructed in the detail it was.
Veterans took wellness surveys before and after the program, so they can gauge what they gained from the program, according to Burns.
As for the excavation process, it is a slow process, but all it takes is one small discovery for the team to realize they are digging in the right location for the period. In the past, horse shoes, unused ammunition, wagon parts, iron items and stake nails have all been found.
As the veterans toured the museum as a part of the program, the hall that held the most significance was the one where actual artifacts unearthed at Fort Ligonier were housed.
Their mission, Burns admitted is not an easy one because of the fort’s location.
“Due to the way the town grew up around the fort and where the houses were built, we think it’s possible that during the construction, it all got obliterated,” said Burns.
But, Burns remains hopeful. The artillery battery covered the Forbes Road approach to Fort Ligonier and the remnants of the structure should be there.
The veterans will be taught metal detecting on a previously untested plot of land across the road from the fort. It’s private property, but the field team got special permission to work there.
Though they haven’t found any colonial artifacts or evidence of the artillery battery or line of communication, Burns said he was excited about taking the veterans to uncharted territory near the fort. If they find something, Burns said it would be a game-changer for archaeological research at the fort. The area they are searching is a spot where the French and their native allies attacked the British and colonial forces — and it’s never been tested.
“Every once in a while you find a good artifact and that makes it all worthwhile,” said Burns.
