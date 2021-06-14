Military service procession honors Latrobe veteran who served in Vietnam

A military service procession was held Saturday afternoon to honor a Latrobe veteran who recently passed away.
Ed Gabler Jr. died Jan. 27, but COVID-19-related restrictions prevented his family from honoring the 71-year-old Vietnam War veteran with a military service at that time.
However, his widow, Diane, and ex-wife Linda Bittner organized for American Legion Post 515 veterans to march from 129 Pennsylvania Avenue to his residence at 936 Unity St. where a gun salute and folding of the flag, handed to his Diane, his wife of 35 years, was held.
Diane Gabler said veterans on Saturday one by one saluted at her husband’s urn — during a service attended by family and friends at their residence.
“The last guy who salutes salutes real slow — that’s my husband’s last salute,” she said, “so it was very nice.”
Ed Gabler enlisted into the Marine Corps on July 14, 1966, at the age of 17, and was discharged April 29, 1969. He served in Vietnam and earned the following medals: Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, National Defense Service Medal with two Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry Medal with a Bronze Star and a Good Conduct Medal.
Gabler held the rank of 7th Degree Black Belt, and he and Diane owned and taught at their Latrobe and Somerset Karate Schools from 1982 to 2003.
“He was paralyzed for about 16 years of our marriage,” she said, which resulted from a motorcycle accident. “That was pretty hard for him to go from being such a physical guy to that.”
But Diane explained that her husband always helped those who were most in need.
“We had a lot of kids that came to us (at karate school) who only had one arm ... or had no legs, and we took them,” she explained. “They did their best with what they had. That’s the kind of guy he was. It was just great to be married to him.”
Diane said her husband’s military service remained important to him throughout his life.
“I’ve talked to so many wives (of Marines) … it stays with them all their life,” she said.
