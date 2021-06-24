A July 4 event planned at Mount Pleasant Township’s Mammoth Park aims to honor state Rep. Mike Reese who died unexpectedly in January by focusing around two things he was all about: Family and fun.
The inaugural Mike Reese Memorial Roast, Run and Family Fun event begins with a 5K fun run and ends with a pig roast — including drinks, beer, raffles, games and more.
“This is the kind of event Mike would have just absolutely loved,” said Angela Reese, the widow of Mike Reese, who lives in Mount Pleasant Township with their three children. “He was all about kids and families being active together and having fun together.”
The 5K fun run around the park begins at 10 a.m., while lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.
Pre-register at runsignup.com/mikereesememorial5k by June 28 to receive a race T-shirt. Additional shirts can be purchased at the event.
The cost is $40 per adults over 21 and $20 for those under 21. Money raised will benefit a foundation that Angela Reese is establishing which will provide local youth recreation organizations with funding to help children participate in sports.
“The whole idea behind it is to give every kid in our area the ability to play that sport that they love as much as possible,” Angela said.
Dawn and David Keefer were the brainchild of this event. David Keefer went to high school with Mike Reese and the two rekindled their friendship years later coaching in youth sports.
“My husband Dave and Mike used to run together on Sundays just for fun and to stay in shape,” Dawn Keefer of Mount Pleasant Township said. “And when Mike passed that was a huge loss to us in the community and, obviously, his family.”
Added Angela: “Mike was an avid runner. He ran four or five times a week, several miles — Dave, as well … We don’t live very far from each other. They started seeing each other out running around the same courses and started running together at times, sort of rekindling that friendship through both Little League and running.”
Reese’s untimely passing inspired the Keefers to begin planning this inaugural Fourth of July event.
“Dave and a few of the other guys who were friends with Mike decided that they wanted to do something to honor Mike that also included family fun, because that’s what Mike was all about — family, sports and fun,” Dawn said.
Reese died Jan. 2 of an apparent brain aneurysm. He was elected for a seventh-term in the state House of Representatives, running unopposed in the November election. Earlier this month, a portion of Route 981 in Mount Pleasant Township was renamed after Mike Reese in his memory.
The Keefers are aiming to honor Reese’s legacy of serving the community through this event.
“They have been integral in doing this. … They have done all of the work,” Angela said of the Keefers. “I’m so blessed to have them leading the charge on this fundraiser.”
The July 4 race will be untimed and Dawn encourages participants to attend the event even if they don’t want to run or walk.
“Come for lunch, come have fun,” she said. “We’re going to have games and raffles and things like that. Whether you run or eat it’s still the same price.”
