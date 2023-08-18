After a successful fundraising event, the Mike Reese Memorial Fund has announced that it is now accepting grant applications through August.

“It brings us great joy when we can play a part in helping a recreation group get started or improve their facilities,” said Dawn Keefer, a fund volunteer. “Supporting activities for children is the whole purpose of the fund and that is why the community has been so supportive of us.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.