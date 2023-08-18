After a successful fundraising event, the Mike Reese Memorial Fund has announced that it is now accepting grant applications through August.
“It brings us great joy when we can play a part in helping a recreation group get started or improve their facilities,” said Dawn Keefer, a fund volunteer. “Supporting activities for children is the whole purpose of the fund and that is why the community has been so supportive of us.”
In July, the 3rd Annual Mike Reese Memorial 5K – Roast, Run and Family Fun brought in more than $20,000. Participants came from all over the region and in addition, 40 gift baskets were raffled and 25 local businesses and elected officials sponsored the event.
Grants provided by the Mike Reese Memorial Fund are provided to youth recreation organizations for three different categories; Start-up, Capital Improvement and Equipment. Deadlines for all three are Sept. 1, though there will be another grant round that ends on March 1. More information and grant applications can be found at mikereesememorialfund.com.
Mike Reese served as state representative of the 59th Legislative District for more than 12 years before passing away unexpectedly in early 2021. He was known as a strong legislative advocate for children and education. He grew up and lived in Mount Pleasant Township, where his wife and children still reside.
The Mike Reese Memorial Fund was established shortly after Reese’s passing. Aside from grants to organizations, it also provides scholarships to local high school graduates and to athletes seeking to participate in travel team programs but have limited financial resources.
“Mike reflected on what he learned about life through sports quite often and he loved stories of young people achieving great things,” said Angela Reese, Mike’s wife. “We hope that his love for recreation and youth achievement will bring aspirations and success to more children and teens.”
