Rebecca Brisbane’s first novel, “Away From the Sun,” ended with Officer Kelsie Lee Ray facing two major traumas: She could not stop a serial killer from murdering her partner’s wife, and the killer also tried to murder her.
In her second novel, “Midnight Road,” Brisbane brings Kelsie back to unravel the disappearance of a resident of Ridge Haven, and to sort out how she and her widowed partner are developing feelings for each other.
Brisbane doesn’t know exactly what’s going to happen in her third novel, but she’s looking forward to immersing herself in the final book of the trilogy.
“I have a lot of fun creating these characters and hanging out with them,” she said.
Brisbane, who recently moved from the Derry Ridge to Greensburg, has no background in police work, and does not have any friends or family in law enforcement. Kelsie and the police department in the fictional town exist only in Brisbane’s imagination.
“There are so many places you can go when you read and so many places you can go when you write,” she said. “There are things that people can only dream about, and it’s unbelievable where you can go. Some people say that reading is more fun than writing, but I think that writing is more fun. I almost feel compelled to do this.”
Brisbane started writing stories and poetry when she was a child. She comes from a family of avid readers and there were always books in her home.
“My sister and mother would read and I would pretend that I could read,” she said about her pre-school days. “There was so much reading in our house, with my dad and everybody, that I cannot imagine not reading.”
She studied communications at Slippery Rock University, focusing on film, radio, teleplays and script writing. She wanted to write things that had good endings, unlike real life, she added. She seriously started writing chapter books in her 20s, but never had them published. She ended up working for decades in circulation at the Tribune-Review, and since retiring has been living her dream to be a writer.
Kelsie, the protagonist for both published novels and the eventual third one, left her hometown to go to college, broke up with her boyfriend and eventually returned to Ridge Haven.
“The town is bigger than Derry, smaller than Latrobe, and maybe there’s a little bit of Ligonier in there,” Brisbane said.
Kelsie returns as a rookie cop, the only woman on an all-male small town police department, and she has this sense of having to prove herself. She develops a close friendship with her partner Dack.
“In the second novel, she has to analyze her feelings for him, and she has to analyze her own actions in the first novel,” Brisbane said. “She’s trying to figure out if she did the right thing, and blames herself for things that happened.”
There are complications when Joe Midnight comes back to town. That’s who Kelsie jilted in college, and now the Midnight family seems to be somehow connected to the crime that’s the center of the recently released novel. Suspicious things are going on at the mysterious warehouse on Midnight Road, and when Kelsie goes looking for information, two nosey old sisters are happy to oblige. They spend a lot of time peeking out their windows and minding everyone else’s business.
“They sound like cute little old ladies, and I really wouldn’t mind hanging out with them,” Brisbane said about the characters she created.
The plot turns to “something weird” involving the warehouse and Kelsie’s old flame. All the while, Kelsie, who is 30, is trying to figure out her own life. The police work is her focus and distraction, but there’s a lot for her to deal with, especially since the relationship with her partner Dack is taking on new meaning. Then there’s that other cop who really doesn’t like her.
Brisbane put some of herself in Kelsie. Some of her other traits form Kelsie’s best friend Melanie who can’t stay away from trouble, but provides some humor.
The title has several meanings. There’s Joe Midnight and his family, the warehouse is on Midnight Road, and some significant things happen at midnight. Brisbane also uses some play on words and anagrams that readers might not catch, but she had fun doing them for her own amusement.
The plot of the third novel is already taking shape.
“I can’t wait to go back to Ridge Haven,” Brisbane said.
“Midnight Road” and “Away From the Sun” are available on Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.