This year when Mental Health America of Southwestern PA (MHA) invited the community to submit nominations for their annual Innovations Awards, they received more responses than they anticipated.
“It was so competitive that we decided we would expand the number of categories to seven instead of five,” said CEO Laurie Barnett Levine, LSW. “We just had so many exceptional nominees this year.”
The 21st annual Innovations dinner will be held April 27 at the Antonelli Event Center in Irwin, the first time it’s been in person since 2019. Because of the pandemic, it was held virtually in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
“We are really pleased to be hosting this event because our mental health system is in crisis,” she said. “We have a very high demand for services and are having tremendous workforce challenges and in some instances, long waiting lists to receive services in southwestern Pennsylvania.”
One reason for the crisis is because working in clinics and agencies is not financially rewarding for licensed therapists who put in six years of education, several internships, plus another two or three years of clinical supervision before they are licensed. Add to that the high student loan debt. Therapists often begin at agencies then leave when they can open private practices. That creates vacancies that will be filled by someone else who will invariably leave for the same reasons.
Also, clinics and agencies serve clients with state sponsored health care. Many private practitioners will not accept those clients because the reimbursement is lower and the massive amounts of required paperwork for the state is discouraging.
As a result, people on Medicaid may fail to find a private practitioner who will take their insurance and they might wait months for an appointment at an agency that does.
According to the fact sheet on the Biden-Harris administration’s highlights on the strategy to address the national mental health crisis (issued in May 2022), the “severe workforce shortage” is a national problem.
Getting help is further compounded, the report stated, because “on average, it takes 11 years after onset of mental health symptoms for someone to seek treatment.”
The report states that 2 in 5 Americans have symptoms of anxiety and depression, half of parents surveyed express concern over their children’s mental well-being, and 40% of teens struggle with persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.
“May is national Mental Health Month, and having our event at this time raises people’s awareness of the good work that’s happening in mental health in southwestern Pennsylvania,” Levine said. “We want to highlight the importance of mental wellness in our lives. Because of the crisis in our country, it’s important now more than ever to raise this awareness by recognizing the wonderful work of our honorees.”
Lisa Issac, M.D., retired physician and former chief of medical services at Torrance State Hospital, will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“She has been involved with the mental health scene for her professional lifetime,” Levine said. “Not only did she devote her professional life to the recovery of individuals with serious mental health issues, but she’s devoted her personal life as a volunteer for MHA and NAMI Keystone for decades.”
Dr. Issac is on the MHA board, is an active member and officer of the Women’s Missionary society of the AME Church, president emeritus of the United Martin Families, and is involved in several other organizations.
At Torrance, she led the long-term care medical staff through a Joint Commission survey and was recognized for the excellent care that she and her staff provided.
The Catholic Accent published by the Diocese of Greensburg is receiving the Media Excellence Award for promoting and connecting social services to those in need and has sparked the interest in the link between mental and spiritual health.
“They have been doing work to educate people about mental health and the importance of having a support system and healthy lifestyle,” Levine said. “They have been able to reach a broad audience, especially during the pandemic.”
The Accent reaches 40,000 homes and businesses in western Pennsylvania, and 135,000 Catholics in the four-county diocese. They also have an award-winning television program and news website magazine.
Vita J. DonGiovanni, Psy.D., is a retired clinical psychologist with nearly 40 years of experience in community mental health. He will receive the 2023 Curtis Upsher Jr. Recovery Award that’s given to a person or entity that represents advancements in the principles of behavioral health recovery. He served as director of psychological services at Torrance State Hospital and executive director of the Commonwealth Sexual Responsibility Treatment Program.
“While he was at Torrance, he really impacted the lives of individuals at the hospital,” Levine said. “His work is responsible for many individuals living healthy lives in the community. He continues to be involved with Torrance to this day, since he retired.”
Kadara Katarski, an adjunct professor in sociology of sport and sport psychology at Seton Hill University and St. Vincent College, will receive the 2023 Prevention Award.
“She’s not only a coach but is also involved in the mental health and wellness of the students at Seton Hill, particularly the athletes,” Levine said. “She is using an app with athletes to check on their mental wellness and this is really utilizing cutting edge technology for support. Student-athletes have a lot of pressure that people in the general population may not realize.”
Beth Dolinar, a producer and writer for WQED multimedia, is receiving the Education Award that’s given to an individual who increases understanding of behavioral health in adults, children, adolescents or older adults.
“She has produced many amazing films about mental health,” Levine said. “She was directly involved with an award-winning film that we showed at Seton Hill, ‘Hiding in Plain Sight.’ And she also produced a documentary about isolation that we showed at Pitt at Greensburg. That’s an important topic that people don’t talk about.”
Dolinar’s work has been recognized with 16 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards.
The Honorable Meagan Bilik-DeFazio of the Court of Common Pleas of Westmoreland County is receiving the Community Advocacy Award.
“She has truly been involved in supporting individuals who come into the criminal justice system and in trying to divert people who have serious mental health issues instead of incarceration,” Levine said. “We know there are more people in prisons and jails who have mental illness than not, and so any time that we can assist someone in seeking treatment that will keep them out of the prison population is a victory.”
Bilik-DeFazio, alongside her partner, President Judge Christopher Feliciani, presides over the county’s Adult Drug Treatment Court, which serves high-risk participants diagnosed with substance use and mental health disorders.
Amy D. Herschell, Ph.D., the recipient of the Mental Health Advocate Award, is senior director of research strategy and outcome management at Community Care Behavioral Health Organization, UPMC Insurance Services Division. Her focus is on developing high quality community-based care for children and their families and she has published her research extensively.
“She has worked very diligently to produce transformational studies and research that have changed the lives of people with mental illness,” Levine said. “We are learning new things about mental health and mental wellness all the time. The more we can apply what we know to our practice, the more success we are going to have in terms of making an impact on people’s mental illness.”
For information about MHA and Innovations and links to services, visit mhaswpa.org. For help during a crisis, call or text the hotline at 988. There is a special link available for veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.