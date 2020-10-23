The coronavirus pandemic puts two age groups at most risk for the worst outcomes.
The elderly face more serious bouts with COVID-19, or even death, and young people are the ones experiencing more mental health issues, some of them severe.
“The age group most experiencing depression and anxiety are those who are 17 or younger, with the 18 to 24-year-olds following behind,” Paul Gionfriddo said Thursday night at the virtual annual meeting of Mental Health America of Southwestern PA. “It lessens with each successive age group, and then you get to the 65-plus who are at most risk in physical health. But they are the ones who are coping with this on the behavioral and mental health side.”
Gionfriddo has headed the national MHA since 2014. He has held various other leadership and elected positions, and writes and has been interviewed extensively about mental health.
The theme of the 57th annual meeting was “Calming the Storm: Behavioral Health in Rapidly Changing Times.” According to Gionfriddo, there are some serious changes that need to be addressed.
One is that there’s a shortage of funding for mental health services. The other is that there’s a growing need that’s worsened since the start of the pandemic.
More than 6.5 million people have completed screenings on the national MHA’s website, creating what Gionfriddo called an incredibly valuable database. A sampling of 1.5 million recent surveys revealed that half of the responders had moderate to severe anxiety or depression.
“The reality is that half of our population has expressed meaningful and diagnosable mental health conditions this year,” he said.
It’s important to focus on young people, he added, because of an unprecedented number of mental health cases among adolescent and preteen populations.
“The worst manifestations for them are self-harm and suicidal ideation,” he said. “We are also seeing a significant increase in the number of people experiencing psychosis. Anxiety was going on in the last couple of weeks in February. In March, the depression numbers went up as it began to sink in that people are going to be more isolated or more alone. The days went into weeks, the weeks go into months and we began to see an increase in depression. In mid-May, there was an increase in psychosis.”
That was something that nobody would have anticipated, although, he said, it still might not be directly related to the pandemic.
“But we have seen a related connection with depression, and we do see that people put under enormous stress can be triggered,” Gionfriddo said about the onset of psychosis.
The trends that he called “frankly a little scary” are exacerbated by “one of the most challenging economies we have seen in recent history.” He compared it to the slump about a decade ago when funds were slashed for mental health services.
“There were dramatic budget cuts — $4.6 billion cut in direct mental health services 10 to 12 years ago,” he said. “With that kind of impact, we saw an increase in suicide rates.”
As the economy declines, so do state revenues as states scramble to balance their budgets. He’s hoping that some stimulus funds will be prioritized for mental health services and that the money won’t just be channeled into a general fund.
“I hope that some of the funds would come with strings attached to them so that it would have to be used for mental health,” he said.
Gionfriddo said he supports rebuilding the system around people who need help, listening to vulnerable young people, providing early support and erasing the stigma with screening and seeking services.
On a personal level, people can take power over what they can control.
“Each of us recognizes the limitations of our existence,” he said. “We thought we had power over everything, then the virus comes around and teaches us that we don’t. We have to understand what we do have power over, and I am telling everyone to be a mental health voter this year. Go out and vote, and that will be one empowering act to make our policymakers do something.”
Meanwhile, he added, enjoy the things that you enjoy and accept that you’re running a marathon, not a sprint.
“Start having hope for the future and start thinking about what we can do for ourselves and think about what we can do for other people,” Gionfriddo said. “We can all reach out to somebody, and we can all share our stories. We should all recognize that we are part of not only our own personal solution, but we are part of the community solution.”
He called 2020 “an incredibly challenging year” that people can’t wait to leave behind.
“It will go down in the history of our nation and probably of the world as one of the worst,” he said. “We can come out of this with a greater sense of hope and a greater sense of duty to one another.”
For information about Mental Health America of Southwestern PA, its programs and resources, including a screening, visit mhaswpa.org.
