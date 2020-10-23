After decades of annual meetings with dinner guests and live programs, the non-profit that became Mental Health America of Southwestern PA went virtual for Thursday night’s event.
The board, keynote speaker and guests connected by Zoom and the winners of the organization’s Innovations Awards were pre-recorded.
“It’s incredible how things have changed in a year,” MHA board president Kim Sonafelt said about the restrictions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Circumstances might have changed for the 57th annual meeting, “Calming the Storm: Behavioral Health in Rapidly Changing Times,” but it was business as usual with promoting MHA’s mission.
“Despite these changes, we are pleased to be marking another year of leadership in mental health education, advocacy and services, especially at a time when the subject of mental wellness has become a rising topic in our society,” Sonafelt said.
Executive director Laurie Barnett Levine noted that “we are living in unprecedented times” that have resulted in a mental health epidemic within a pandemic at a time when “enormous funding shortfalls” impact badly needed mental health programs in Pennsylvania.
“It’s so important that we normalize mental health and substance use issues as part of the conversation so people can feel safe and empowered to ask for help and to be supported in their recovery,” she said. “These award winners help to shine a light on those issues every day in their work. It’s time that we shine a light on the work that they do.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Stephen Christian-Michaels, CEO of Wesley Family Services. Levine called him a leader, change maker, policy influencer and advocate in the many agencies he served.
“He developed standards for case management, increasing the professionalism, the level of training and transforming it into a recovery-oriented service provided by 12 agencies,” she said.
As CEO of Family Services of Western PA, he was instrumental in its merger with Wesley Spectrum, which became Wesley Family Services in 2017.
Christian-Michaels credited his mentors for their influence and encouraged others to be mentors.
“I like the idea of affecting change by helping to look beyond individual agencies to the agencies around me in order to bring agencies together to provide better services,” he said.
The Community Advocacy Award is given to an individual dedicated to improving the lives of others who are impacted by mental health and substance use issues, and who promote recovery, resilience and hope. The recipient was Sally Anne Novak, who has served with the board of Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society, Westmoreland Hospital Hospitality Shop, the Committee for Westmoreland Museum of American Art and in many other positions. She was program director for St. Vincent College Prevention Projects, has worked for the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg and has received the Alumni of Distinction and other awards from Seton Hill University.
“These are just a few of her endeavors to advocate through action to make the world a better place,” Levine said.
Novak credited “the remarkable gifts of women” in her life, particularly the influence of her mother.
“They have inspired me to look outside myself to understand where I can serve,” she said.
Their common thread, she said, was their ability to see what was needed and to have the courage to fill those needs. And no matter what the stresses, she said, “I have managed to put a smile on my face. A smile might seem like a small gesture, but it’s a gesture of hope.”
Dr. Dana Winters, director of Simple Interactions and Academic Programs at the Fred Rogers Center at St. Vincent College, accepted the Education Award on the center’s behalf.
“The center supports and enriches the important work of those who help children learn and grow across multiple disciplines,” Levine said. “They believe the foundation of every child’s healthy development is the power of human connection.”
Winters noted that the center helps to shape future educators, doctors and “helpers of all kinds.”
“The center was envisioned by Fred himself as a place where he could engage with children, and today we continue to extend that vision,” she said.
The Prevention Award went to Barbara Ferrier, who has been involved in numerous community organizations, including the Blackburn Center, Parentwise, YMCA and many others.
“She met our former director of development Toni Antonucci and her son Demetre, and was moved by his recovery journey and his use of art to promote recovery,” Levine said. “Unfortunately, Demetre lost his battle with addiction, but his work and spirit live on with those who knew him.”
Ferrier honored Antonucci, who recalled when her son first met Ferrier.
“He extended his hand and said, ‘My name is Demetre and I’m in recovery,’” Antonucci said. “Most people would be put off by that, but she shook his hand. Demetre was about reducing the stigma, and Barbara helped him to realize his dream.”
Demetre created paintings for MHA projects and promoted art as an expressive aid in recovery.
“I was fascinated with his passion for art,” Ferrier said.
The Recovery Award was accepted by Jordan Golin, president and CEO of the Jewish Family and Community Services in Pittsburgh, which provides career development, counseling, immigration legal services, refugee and immigrant services, senior services and scholarships.
“They are receiving this award not just for the everyday good work that they do,” Levine said. “We wanted to recognize them for their response to the Tree of Life shootings on Oct. 27, 2018. The shooter killed 11 people wounded six, the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the United States. They offered whatever the community seemed to need.”
Golin called on people in their professional and private lives to have tolerance and “to listen to people we disagree with.”
That can lead the way, he said, for others to follow.
The Media Award is for an individual who provides a platform to educate the public about mental health and/or substance use issues. This year’s recipient was freelance writer Maryann Gogniat Eidemiller of Greensburg, a longtime contributor to The Latrobe Bulletin whose work has been published in numerous local, regional and national newspapers and magazines.
“She has been dedicated to promoting information around mental health, suicide awareness, domestic violence, children’s services and addiction,” Levine said.
“We are grateful for the coverage she has provided for these issues, creating greater public awareness.”
Eidemiller thanked the professionals who entrusted her to educate readers, and the individuals who told her their personal stories about their challenges, sorrows and triumphs.
“I’m a journalist, and it’s my vocation to tell other people’s stories,” she said. “This award belongs to all of them, and to all of them I give gratitude for allowing me to tell their stories. Without them, I would have never received this award.”
Sonafelt congratulated the winners for their outstanding contributions to the community.
“We are happy that we can shed a light on the amazing work that you do,” she said.
