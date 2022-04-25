Mental Health America of Southwestern PA will hold its 20th annual Innovations Awards event on Thursday, April 28. This year, there will be special recognition for the person who conceived the idea to recognize individuals, organizations and businesses who are making a difference in the lives of those who experience mental health issues and substance use disorders.
That Innovations 20th Anniversary Award will be presented to Molly Robb Shimko of Latrobe, vice president for institutional advancement at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.
“She has been a past board member and continues to serve on the special events committee,” said MHA chief executive officer Laurie Barnett Levine, MSW, LSW. “She has always been an advocate for mental health and she has always understood the importance that mental health plays in the lives of people, and the importance of mental health resources.”
Shimko has also supported faculty and student involvement with many MHA events over the years.
The awards will be presented live from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on a virtual Zoom format. Viewing is open to everyone free of charge by registering at mhaswpa.org. An online auction that’s accessible even without registering for attendance will be open soon.
“It’s important for us to have this annual event as a way to let the community know about the good works that are being done by these innovators in this community, and to give proper recognition for the hard work that they do,” Levine said.
The Innovations Recovery Award will be presented to George Mizikar, the retired director of Excela Health Behavioral Health Services.
“He did outstanding work as the program coordinator for partial hospitalization services and was an outstanding leader for behavioral health,” Levine said. “He was very much in line with the philosophy that recovery from mental illness is possible, and that there should be a destigmatization of mental illness. He was a champion for recovery principles, which means that people who have mental illness can still live very rich and full lives, that you can learn to live with mental illness the same way you can with diabetes. It is not a death sentence, and George recognizes this.”
Ann Emmerling, executive director of the Blackburn Center, will receive the Innovations Prevention Award for her work with victims of domestic violence who are served at the shelter in Greensburg. For the past 37 years, she has provided leadership and vision and has acted as a liaison for the shelter and the community. She will be retiring this summer.
“When someone has experienced domestic violence and has come to a shelter or are receiving counseling, that obviously has a large impact on their mental health,” Levine said. “They invariably are experiencing trauma, anxiety and depression. Ann recognizes that, and so she is being recognized because of her work and partnership with MHA and for the individuals that Blackburn Center serves.”
Emmerling has been on many boards and committees for the issues of domestic violence, rape and sexual violence.
“She understands very well the occurring mental health problems that individuals have because of their life experiences,” Levine said. “She works tirelessly on behalf of these individuals, making sure that they receive the full array of needed services, and that works towards preventing future mental health complications.”
Greater Things of Greensburg is receiving the Innovations Community Advocacy Award for their work with the emergency needs of displaced people. The faith-based nonprofit serves meals, provide resources and runs a Blessings Store where donated clothes, shoes, bedding and hygiene products are free. Connie Staley is the executive director.
“She understands living with anxiety and depression and has found healing through her Christian faith,” Levine said. “So that has caused her to be compassionate for people who are vulnerable and in need, and who are feeling hopeless. Many of the people that Greater Things serve have mental illness, so Connie advocates for them to make sure that they receive basic needs, and compassion and caring.”
Marc Cherna, retired director of Allegheny County Department of Human Services, is receiving the Innovations Lifetime Achievement Award.
“He is well known in Allegheny County where he served in that department for 25 years,” Levine said. “It was a very system-wide department and while he was director, there were many improvements that came about for the more vulnerable residents of Allegheny County.”
The department received national recognition for their work under Cherna’s leadership. He also received numerous awards for his achievements in community work, services for child welfare and many other accomplishments. He has served on numerous boards.
In addition to recognizing the contributions of the recipients, Levine said, “The awards are an opportunity to increase public awareness about mental health and substance use issues and how they impact the community. Our tagline is that there is no health without mental health. Who does this benefit? Just look around. One in four individuals are impacted by mental illness in any given year, and then there’s the ripple effect that affects everyone.”
