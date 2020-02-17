A Mercer County man is accused of repeatedly sending explicit text messages and making sexually explicit phone calls to his former therapist in Westmoreland County, state police said.
Dillon Reed Holdren, 24, was charged with stalking, indecent exposure, harassment, open lewdness and disorderly conduct, according to police.
Police said Holdren’s former therapist, who lives in Derry Township, reported that she started receiving 10 to 40 phone calls per day at her home from several different phone numbers beginning Oct. 18. After she answered the phone, the person on the line would breathe heavily, she told police.
The victim blocked the phone numbers, but then began receiving sexually explicit voicemail and text messages, according to court documents. The woman told police she had previously counseled Holdren and repeatedly asked him to stop.
Holdren told investigators last month that he was attracted to the victim and sent her inappropriate photographs, police said, and admitted that he was repeatedly contacting the victim as “sexual gratification for himself.”
Holdren is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on March 12, with a preliminary hearing set for April 1.
