State police last week charged a Blairsville man with more than two dozen criminal counts in connection with an alleged string of burglaries and thefts of firearms, all-terrain vehicles, trailers and heavy equipment in September and October along the Route 22 corridor in Derry Township.
Michael Charles Hamrock, 43, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik on seven counts of theft, eight counts of criminal mischief, four counts each of burglary and criminal trespassing and two counts of theft. Bilik ordered Hamrock held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond.
According to court documents, two other men, Kevin James Davis, 30, and Michael Anthony Fabian were charged by Tpr. Matthew Gavrish with similar offenses to Hamrock. Fabian was arraigned before Bilik and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bond while Davis was free on recognizance bond, according to online court records.
All three men have preliminary hearings before Bilik scheduled for Wednesday.
Gavrish wrote in court documents that the burglary spree began Sept. 19 when Hamrock and two other men allegedly cut the locks off eight storage units along Route 22 and stole an all-terrain vehicle, a crossbow, a compound bow, a .243-caliber rifle, a .22-caliber rifle and a 20-gauge shotgun.
The men allegedly sold the firearms and bows to a gun dealer in Indiana County and sold the ATV stolen during the burglaries at the storage units to purchase a truck they used in later thefts.
On several dates in October, the men allegedly stole a double-axle trailer with equipment and tools from a drilling site in Bell Township, a Caterpillar material handler from Penn Line Drilling Co. and three utility terrain vehicles and another trailer from Diamond Technical Services, located along Route 22 West in Derry Township.
Police were tipped off on Oct. 16 to reports of unknown people “moving multiple items and vehicles into the woods,” near the 100 block of Buckhorn Lane — a little more than half a mile from Diamond Technical Services on the opposite side of Route 22.
After obtaining a search warrant, police recovered most of the stolen equipment, vehicles and tools, according to court documents, and located one of the men driving a truck towing one of the stolen trailers, “that had recently been painted red,” along Route 22.
