Fourteen years ago some people advised Deb and Ken Iwaniec of Cook Township that it would be a good turnout if 100 people showed up for the memorial event for their son, Pennsylvania State Trooper Kenton Iwaniec, who was killed in 2008 by an impaired driver.
As it turned out, 300 came for that first event, and by 2022, they were drawing more than 1,200 participants.
That’s enabled the Trooper Kenton Iwaniec Memorial Foundation to purchase and donate 2,540 preliminary breath test devices (PBT) to the Pennsylvania State Police and municipal departments locally and across the state.
On Saturday, 40 of that number will be given out at the annual Take Off: Honor the Past, Shape the Future Race that will be held at St. Vincent College in Unity Township. Online registration has closed but participants can also register between 7 and 8:30 a.m. at the Fred Rogers Center. Opening ceremonies begin at 8:40 a.m.
The events for participants include running and walking for people of all ages and abilities, from children’s races and a 1-mile walk to a 10K run on designated courses on and around campus. Virtual participants have until December to complete distances in running, walking, biking and swimming.
The foundation and the website were developed as a way for the family to increase awareness of the effects of impaired driving, to bring justice to innocent victims and to keep Kenton’s memory alive.
“Kenton was born to serve, even from a young age,” Deb Iwaniec said about her son.
He was an altar server at his parishes that included St. Vincent Basilica, even when he was an adult. He was drawn to serve his country, too, when as a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School he received an appointment and full scholarship to the U.S. Merchant Marine. He sailed what was called the Pineapple Run between California and Hawaii, an experience that he realized was not right for him.
He called his father and said, “I don’t think this is the lifestyle for me. I had a dream last night that I was a policeman in a small town, and I was happy.”
He left the Merchant Marine and enrolled at St. Vincent College to study history. He was soon accepted into the PSP training in June 2007, and after graduation was assigned to the Avondale Barracks in Chester County.
He finished his shift 10 p.m. March 27, 2008, and got into his car to head for home. It had been his fifth day on the job without the coach he had for three months. Two miles down Route 41, a woman driving a black SUV without headlights on hit into the side of a pickup truck and kept going nearly head-on into Iwaniec’s car, causing him multiple blunt force injuries. He was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware where he died after midnight during surgery. He was 24.
The driver’s blood alcohol content was more than four times the legal limit. She was also under the influence of illegal Oxycodone and was driving at 73 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Kenton’s death was a blow to the family. His parents described him as compassionate, intelligent and with a sense of humor. He loved his family, friends, God and country, and “lived to serve.” His parents called him a blessing, a gift and the kind of son that any parents would want to carry on the family name.
“Kenton absolutely loved children, and the kids in our family absolutely loved him,” Deb Iwaniec said. “He would have been a great father, but unfortunately, that was taken away from him.”
He also left behind a fiancee, Julie Kromer of Brownsville, who he met at St. Vincent College. (She has since married, and she and her husband Steve VanWagner volunteer at the events.)
The family wanted to do something in Kenton’s memory. Raising money for PBTs seemed like a fitting tribute.
“Our original goal was 38, one for each of the graduates in Kenton’s class,” Ken Iwaniec said.
They never thought it would grow like it did.
Not every police department equips each vehicle with a PBT. Sometimes there just isn’t enough funding, and having just one or a handful of them doesn’t always work, not even in larger departments that might have several.
For instance, Ken Iwaniec explained, there’s a river separating Kittanning’s jurisdiction, and that could delay the officer with the PBT from getting to another officer’s stop across the river. Likewise, a sprawling rural municipality could have the patrol cars separated by many miles.
The foundation has raised over $1 million. Last year they raised $103,000, and set a goal of $100,000 for this year. Units have been given to police departments in Latrobe, Ligonier Borough, Ligonier Township, Derry Borough, Mount Pleasant, Blairsville, Indiana, Scottdale, Irwin and other regional towns.
“We just gave out 10 units to the Exeter Police Department near Reading,” Deb Iwaniec said. “They are starting a DUI task force and they needed 10 to get a startup so they could do checkpoints.”
Other units have been donated to security at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and some other colleges, and resource officers at schools.
“They have the feature of sniffer cups that can be attached to units to see if kids going to proms haven’t disguised alcohol as soft drinks,” Ken Iwaniec said.
The foundation has also donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission officers who sometimes find underage or other drinking parties on state game lands, where alcohol is prohibited.
“They might have a couple hundred underage drinkers at a party, and they call in the state police with their units,” he said. “We’ve also given some to the PA Fish and Boat Commission, where they get a lot of BUIs – boating under the influence.”
Each year, an estimated 10,000 people are killed by impaired drivers. That’s one every 45 minutes. The mission of the foundation is to “help save lives and stop impaired drivers.” These days, that includes more and more drivers impaired by drugs. The PBTs are useful in those cases by eliminating alcohol as the cause.
There are more than races at the events. Several police departments will demonstrate their K-9 units and the state police will send a helicopter and motorcycles (weather permitting). The Laurel Highlands DUI Task Force and the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Task Force will be present. The Pennsylvania DUI Association is bringing a van with a memorial listing the names of people killed by impaired drivers.
“It’s very impactful,” Deb Iwaniec said. “The stories are absolutely incredible and unnecessary. No one should lose their life to an impaired driver.”
Victory Brinker, a young opera star from Unity Township, will sing the national anthem in the opening ceremonies. St. Vincent graduate Ean Eshelman, who is now a paramedic, will play the bagpipes, and the state police honor guard will present the colors.
Entertainment includes Penn State Officer Adam Rawding doing balloon art, a group will have face painting and other activities for children, and the St. Vincent Prevention Project has an event where people can put on goggles to experience simulated drunken driving.
Community support is growing and interest has spread across the state. Five-year-old Scarlett Palka, who is the USA National Miss Pennsylvania Junior Princess, has raised $700 that she’s bringing to the race. Her father, Daniel Palka, is a police officer for the city of Meadville.
Kenton’s sister Acacia Houck teaches broadcast communications at Greater Latrobe Senior High School where many students are involved in the fundraiser. They come from the journalism and broadcast classes, student council, and Students Against Destructive Decisions.
“It’s an opportunity for them to participate in some community service,” she said.
Students are also coming from Christ the Divine Teacher School in Latrobe and the Norwin School District, plus members from the Valley Youth Network and Ligonier Junior ROTC. Students from St. Vincent College’s soccer team, football team and student government are also volunteering.
Students and young adults contribute by setting up, cleaning up, passing out water, taking photos, cheering runners and helping with anything that needs to be done with the many adult volunteers.
“We are really so happy for the youth to come out and support our cause,” Houck said. “It’s important for them to see the impact of impaired driving, and to stand up and do the right thing.”
