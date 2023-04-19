Iwaniec Race

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper looks on as two young runners dash toward the finish line during a previous run/walk at St. Vincent College.

 SUBMITTED PHOTOS

Fourteen years ago some people advised Deb and Ken Iwaniec of Cook Township that it would be a good turnout if 100 people showed up for the memorial event for their son, Pennsylvania State Trooper Kenton Iwaniec, who was killed in 2008 by an impaired driver.

As it turned out, 300 came for that first event, and by 2022, they were drawing more than 1,200 participants.

