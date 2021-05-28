Memorial Day 2021 will be observed Saturday, Sunday and Monday in area communities.
According to history.com, Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Memorial Day 2021 will occur on Monday, May 31.
Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the 1861-1865 Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades.
Unofficially, Memorial Day marks the beginning of the summer season.
On May 5, 1868, Gen. John A. Logan issued a proclamation calling for “Decoration Day” to be observed annually and nationwide; he was commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), an organization of and for Union Civil War veterans founded in Decatur, Illinois.
The website armyhistory.org explains: “Following the Civil War, Logan was instrumental in the founding of the GAR, a veterans group comprised of former Union Army soldiers, and served as the GAR’s second elected national commander; Gen. Stephen Hurlburt was the first commander in chief of the GAR. On 3 March 1868, Logan issued General Order No. 11, which called for a national day of remembrance for Civil War dead. This order served as the basis for what became the national holiday of Memorial Day.”
Area observances include:
LATROBE
“There will NOT be a Memorial Day parade, but a service will be conducted at the monument” (Veterans Memorial Plaza) at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, according to Carol Greenawalt, corresponding secretary / treasurer of Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515, American Legion Auxiliary.
She noted the veterans and Boy Scouts placed American flags on veterans’ graves starting May 15, Armed Forces Day.
* * *
Veteran Art Dira reported this Memorial Day marks the 20th anniversary of the dedication of Veterans Memorial Plaza. From 2001 to 2013, 1,008 bricks were sold and installed at the plaza.
He explained, “In 2014 we installed four granite markers and had all those names inscribed on the markers, as well as adding 127 names since then.
“This Memorial Day we will add the following 26 names”:
WORLD WAR I: Elmer D. Richwine.
WORLD WAR II: Erwin J. Crocker, Joseph L. Schott, Francis W. Hantz, Anthony J. Pesavento, John F. Murry Jr., Donald R. Everett, Dean L. Musick.
KOREA: James A. Moretti.
VIETNAM: Richard l. Woitkowiak, Raymond W. Mount Joy, Joseph C. Nolan, Thomas K. Everett, William R. Butler, Robert D. Stutzman, Anthony J. Pesavento, Richard A. Fry, Roy E. Fry, Barry W. Rummell, Stephen M. Shafran Jr., George H. Pry, Joseph F. Kuhn, Robert K. Kuhn, Stephen A. Semnisky.
GULF WAR: Lynn R. Fry and Theodore R. Black.
“This makes a total of 1,161 names inscribed on the granite markers, and we continue to add more names.”
* * *
UNITY TOWNSHIP
The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department will host Memorial Day services at the Baggaley Honor Roll at 9 a.m. and at Brody Park in Youngstown at 10 a.m., according to VFD spokesman Anthony Matuszky.
The invocation, homily and benediction will be conducted by the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, from Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown and St. Cecilia Church, Whitney.
“Taps” will be played by Rob Porembka.
Wreaths will be laid by fire department members.
LIGONIER
Along with Fort Ligonier VFW Post 734 with Commander Michael Hootman, the American Legion Byers-Tosh Post 267 with Commander Roy Hutchinson will host a Memorial Day program on Saturday, May 29. The program begins at 11 a.m. at Donaldson Field (203 Boquet St.).
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce also announced that all are invited to attend a luncheon at the Fort Ligonier VFW, 149 E. Main St., beginning at noon.
There will be live music from 1 to 4 p.m.
* * *
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Old Salem Community Church, Route 982 north of New Derry, will hold a re-enactment 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30, followed by a memorial church service at 2:30 p.m. with light refreshments.
Both will be held outdoors, according to spokeswoman Colleen Reeves.
* * *
DERRY
This is posted on Derry Borough’s Facebook page:
“Memorial Day parade lineup is at 10 a.m. at Y Street and West Fifth Avenue. Parade starts at 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at the Derry Borough Building.”
* * *
NEW ALEXANDRIA
New Alexandria’s Robert C. Dornan American Legion Post 652 will hold the main Memorial Day service on Monday, May 31, beginning at 11 a.m. at the New Alexandria Union Cemetery.
Charles A. McNaughton, commander of Post 652, will open the annual service, with guest speaker Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh of New Alexandria United Methodist Church giving the address.
Special music will be presented by New Alexandria Community Choir under the direction of Debbie Resslar.
Resslar noted, “All are welcome to join us as we support our local American Legion, honor its members, our veterans, and those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. After the service, everyone is invited to go to the New Alexandria Fire Hall for refreshments.”
In addition, McNaughton announced the following times for the weekend:
Sunday, May 30
Fenneltown Cemetery, New Alexandria, 11:15 a.m.
Congruity Church Cemetery, New Alexandria, 12:15 p.m.
Memorial Day, May 31
Calvary Cemetery, Unity Township, 9:45 a.m.
Church Street, New Alexandria, 10:15 a.m.
Union Cemetery, New Alexandria, 11 a.m. with speakers and New Alexandria Community Choir.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area veterans organizations and others planning observances for Veterans Day 2021 may email details to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz via lb.society@verizon.net or drop off programs in the mail slot beside the front door of the Latrobe Bulletin, 1211 Ligonier St. across from Holy Family Church.
