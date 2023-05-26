Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering those who died while serving in the country’s armed forces as well as our veterans who have passed away.
Also called Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated at the close of the American Civil War (1861-1865) to “decorate the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country” and from that time on the observance was conducted by the Grand Army of the Republic.
The local annual Memorial Service was instituted in May 1884 by Post 4, GAR, with Capt. James Peters as commander.
The May 28, 1944, program first carried this notation: “All veterans of the P.S. Williams Post 4, GAR, have passed away, and the responsibility for continuing the observation has been turned over to the American Legion by a resolution of Post 4, made some years ago.”
The American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 accepted this responsibility along with Paul Lizza Post 3414, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
LATROBE
Sunday
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3414 and the American Legion Post 515 invite the public to attend the 137th annual memorial service to honor our veterans who have died in the past year from May 1, 2022, until April 30, 2023.
The service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, in Latrobe United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Main Street and Ridge Avenue, Latrobe, according to VFW Post 3414 spokesperson Linda Butler.
Monday
The Latrobe Memorial Day parade, slated for 10 a.m. May 29, will be sponsored by Paul Lizza Post 3414 and Thomas B. Anderson Post 515.
State Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-59) will give the main address at Veterans Memorial Plaza following the parade, which will assemble at 9:30 a.m. at St. Clair and Ligonier streets and move out at 10 a.m. on Ligonier, Weldon and Jefferson streets to Memorial Drive and the Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Rossi has served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2021, covering 65,000 people for District 59 in Westmoreland County. She is the first woman to be elected in District 59. Currently she serves on the committees of Health, Finance, and Gaming, and also served on Children and Youth and the Urban Development committees.
Rossi is the wife of Mike Rossi and the mother of eight children. She also is a business owner and president of Latrobe Hockey.
The Monday program at Veterans Memorial Plaza also will include Paul Blycheck, Post 3414 commander, master of ceremonies; Ralph Patterson, Post 515 chaplain, invocation and benediction; Eric Bartels, mayor of Latrobe, Pledge of Allegiance; Jack Goldberg, commander of Post 515, greetings; Greater Latrobe Senior High School Band, directed by Ryan Czekaj, musical selections; presentation of wreaths; rifle salute by Post 515 and Post 3414 Firing Squad; taps, and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
These officers of veterans organizations will be introduced: Blycheck; Goldberg; Emil Svetahor, commandant, Marine Corps League; Kristy Murphy, president, VFW Post 3414 Ladies Auxiliary; Shawn Gracie, commander, Sons of the American Legion Post 515; Janet Penrose, president of American Legion Auxiliary’s Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515; Don Truxal, director, American Legion Riders; Duane Miller, Sons of the American Revolution; Mary Lou Townsend, Daughters of the American Revolution; Bartels, and John Brasile, chief of the City of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, as well as Boy Scouts troops 305 (Kingston) and 311 (Latrobe); Girl Scouts Troop 29796 (Latrobe/Derry), and Cub Scouts Pack 305 (Kingston).
* * *
Committee member Art Dira announced the following names are being added to Veterans Memorial Plaza: Henry J. Mahady, Paul W. Mahady Sr., Thomas R. Mahady and Richard W. Schirf.
In answer to the Bulletin’s query, Dira said, “If no problems, they should be added for Memorial Day.”
The Memorial Day program provided by Murphy includes the following note: “If you desire to have a veteran’s name added to the memorial or have any questions regarding the Veterans Memorial, please contact Art Dira at 724-539-8095.”
* * *
UNITY TOWNSHIP
The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department will host two Memorial Day services — at the Baggaley Honor Roll at 9 a.m. and then at Brody Park in Youngstown at 10 a.m., according to Anthony Matuszky, spokesperson for Youngstown-Whitney VFD.
The invocation, homily and benediction will be conducted by the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, from Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown and St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Whitney. Taps will be played by Rob Porembka. Wreaths will be laid by fire department members.
* * *
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Robert C. Dornon Post 652 of the American Legion, New Alexandria, will have ceremonies at six cemeteries commemorating our fallen veterans.
Post 652 Commander Chuck McNaughton added in an email, “We place over a thousand flags signifying the veteran’s commitment to serve his country. Thank you for your continued support of our veterans.”
Sunday, May 28
11 a.m. Loyalhanna Baptist Cemetery,
11:30 a.m. Fenneltown Cemetery and
12:15 p.m. Congruity Church Cemetery.
Monday, May 29, Memorial Day
9:45 a.m. Calvary Hill Cemetery, Unity Township;
10:15 a.m. Old UP Church Cemetery, Church Street, New Alexandria, and
11 a.m. Union Cemetery on the hill, New Alexandria.
McNaughton said the community’s observance will include “speakers and music. After the ceremony, everyone is invited to New Alexandria VFD fire station for a light luncheon.”
* * *
BLAIRSVILLE
Vietnam era veteran William Swanson announced in response to an inquiry from the Bulletin that “Blairsville Memorial Day services will start with a parade at 10:30 a.m. Monday from East Market Street (by the football field) to the Veterans Memorial at the end of West Market Street.
“A Memorial Day program will follow with a flag raising during the national anthem, laying of wreaths before the names of our honored dead, three rifle volleys and taps. We will have a keynote speaker (Al Lockard, director of Veterans Affairs, Indiana County), and a few musical selections by a brass section.”
* * *
Spokeswoman Judy McAtee announced in an email, “Over 500 large, beautiful flags are flying at Blairsville Cemetery. As always, volunteers are encouraged and welcomed. This project is impossible without our fantastic volunteers.
“The proposed schedule is as follows: 500 flags, poles, markers and 2,200 stick flags were put up Saturday, May 27, at 9 a.m.
“The large flags will be taken down Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m.
“Be aware that these times and dates are weather related. Flags cannot be taken down and put away when wet.
“Any questions, send an email to judy.mcatee@kiski.org.”
* * *
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Old Salem Community Church will conduct its memorial service 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Spokesman Kevin Reeves explained in an email, “We will be honoring our first American heroes resting in the Old Salem Church Cemetery. We will have a Revolutionary War reenactment and discuss the history of the church along with the history of the five frontier forts of Derry Township. There will also be a variety of Revolutionary War flags on display. This is all courtesy of Bill Snyder of the Derry Area Historical Society.
“Afterward, we will have our regular Sunday service at 2:30 p.m.”
According to Colleen Reeves, the Rev. Ron Durika will preside, and the Rev. Rose Werner will be pianist.
Old Salem is located at 6500 Route 982 north of New Derry.
* * *
LIGONIER
American Legion Byers-Tosh Post 267 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Fort Ligonier Post 734 will hold their annual Memorial Day service Saturday, May 27, on the Diamond in Ligonier. The service will begin promptly at 11 a.m.
Pennsylvania Army National Guard veteran Roy Hutchinson, commander of Byers-Tosh Post 267, told the Bulletin that Ligonier Valley High School Junior ROTC will do the flag raising.
Master of ceremonies will be Patrick Michaels, first vice commander of Post 267.
Featured speaker will be John Sleasman, historian of Post 267 and former chief of Latrobe Police Department.
Hutchinson said all participants are invited to a light luncheon at Post 267, 109 Kelly St., Ligonier, following the service.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Veterans organizations, fire departments and others planning Veterans Day observances for November may email details to society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
