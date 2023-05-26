Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering those who died while serving in the country’s armed forces as well as our veterans who have passed away.

Also called Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated at the close of the American Civil War (1861-1865) to “decorate the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country” and from that time on the observance was conducted by the Grand Army of the Republic.

