Memorial Day observances Saturday, Sunday, Monday in area

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering those who died while serving in the country’s armed forces as well as our veterans who have passed away.
Also called Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated at the close of the American Civil War (1861-1865) to “decorate the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country” and from that time on the observance was conducted by the Grand Army of the Republic.
The local annual Memorial Service was instituted in May 1884 by Post 4, GAR, with Capt. James Peters as commander.
The May 28, 1944, program first carried this notation: “All veterans of the P.S. Williams Post 4, GAR, have passed away, and the responsibility for continuing the observation has been turned over to the American Legion by a resolution of Post 4, made some years ago.”
Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 of the American Legion accepted this responsibility along with Paul Lizza Post 3414, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
LATROBE
Saturday
The 136th annual Memorial Service honoring deceased local veterans from May 2019 to April 2022 will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Latrobe United Methodist Church, Main Street and Ridge Avenue, according to the program provided by Kristy Murphy, VFW administrator coordinator.
VFW Post 3414 spokeswoman Linda Butler said Post 3414 and Post 515 and their auxiliaries invite members and the public to the Saturday service. To be honored will be “all deceased veterans listed in the local newspaper’s obituary pages from May 2019 to April 2022.”
For Monday’s parade, Butler said, “VFW Auxiliary members are asked to wear their navy blue shirts with the logo ‘We love our veterans’ on the front.”
Monday
American Legion Post 515 and VFW Post 3414 also sponsor the City of Latrobe Memorial Day observance Monday, May 30.
Army Master Sgt. Garrett R. Reid will give the main address at Veterans Memorial Plaza following the parade, which will assemble at 9:30 a.m. at St. Clair and Ligonier streets and move out at 10 a.m. on Ligonier, Weldon and Jefferson streets to Memorial Drive and the Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Reid’s unit since February is the 2nd Battalion 312th Regiment in Coraopolis, where he is an observer controller/trainer. He also has served as part of the U.S. Army Southwestern Pennsylvania Funeral Honors Team since September 2009.
He previously served with the U.S. Army in Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve; the 1st Marine Division in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the 2nd Marine Division in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.
In addition, Reid volunteered 23 years supporting the Southwestern Pennsylvania Toys for Tots Foundation and is a current member of the VFW and the American Legion. Among his many military awards are the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Navy Marine Corps Combat Action Ribbon.
The Monday program at Veterans Memorial Plaza also will include Paul Blycheck, Post 3414 commander, master of ceremonies; Ralph Patterson, Post 515 chaplain, invocation and benediction; Eric Bartels, mayor of Latrobe, Pledge of Allegiance; Jack Goldberg, commander of Post 515, greetings; Greater Latrobe Senior High School Band, directed by Tim Sheridan, musical selections; presentation of wreaths; rifle salute by Post 515 and Post 3414 Firing Squad; “Taps,” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
These officers of veterans organizations will be introduced: Blycheck; Goldberg; Emil Svetahor, commandant, Marine Corps League; Michaele Casteel, president, VFW Post 3414 Ladies Auxiliary; Shawn Gracie, commander, Sons of the American Legion; Janet Penrose, president of American Legion Auxiliary’s Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515; Don Truxal, road captain, Riders of the Legion Unit 515; Duane Miller, Sons of the American Revolution; Mary Ellen Neff-Miller, Daughters of the American Revolution; Bartels, and John Brasile, chief of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, as well as Boy Scouts troops 305 (Kingston) and 311 (Latrobe); Girl Scouts Troop 29796 (Latrobe/Derry), and Cub Scouts Pack 305 (Kingston).
* * *
UNITY TOWNSHIP
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will offer a handmade wreath at Post 982 during its memorial service Monday, according to Mary Stauffer, Unit 982 president. “We want to wish everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend.”
“National Poppy Day is Friday, May 27. Unit 982 will be offering poppies made by our veterans and collecting donations for veteran causes from 9 a.m. to ? in front of Pet Supply Plus, off Route 30, Unity Township. This is located at 1052 Mountain Laurel Plaza next to Giant Eagle. Please come and show your support for our veterans and military personnel by visiting us and supporting our fundraising causes this Memorial Day weekend. All funds raised will be used for our veterans and military personnel and families.”
* * *
The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department are hosting Memorial Day services at the Baggaley Honor Roll at 9 a.m. and at Brody Park in Youngstown at 10 a.m. The invocation, homily and benediction will be conducted by the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, from Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown and St. Cecilia Church, Whitney.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Taps” will be played by Rob Porembka. Wreaths will be laid by fire department members, according to Anthony Matuszky, firefighter, Youngstown-Whitney VFD.
* * *
NEW ALEXANDRIA
New Alexandria American Legion Post 652 Commander Chuck McNaughton announced the following schedule of activities:
Sunday, May 29
• 10:30 a.m. St. James Roman Catholic Church, New Alexandria, flag-raising ceremony.
Salute the Dead ceremonies
11 a.m. Old Saltsburg Baptist Church Cemetery
11:30 a.m. Fenneltown Church Cemetery
12:15 p.m. Congruity Church Cemetery
Memorial Day, May 30
9:45 a.m. Calvary Cemetery, Unity Township
10:15 a.m. Old UP Cemetery, Church Street, New Alexandria
11 a.m. Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
There will be speakers, New Alexandria Choir and refreshments afterward at New Alexandria VFD fire station, according to McNaughton.
* * *
BLAIRSVILLE
The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee announced the dates that Memorial Day flags will be set up and taken down at both the Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude cemeteries.
Each year, the committee displays more than 850 large flags that have been donated by families to honor deceased veterans. The extensive display occurs on three national holidays: Memorial Day in May, Independence Day in July and Veterans Day in November.
The 2022 Memorial Day schedule is as follows:
• Saturday, May 28: Poles, flags and markers will go up beginning at 9 a.m.
• Saturday, June 4: Poles, flags and markers will be taken down and stored starting at 10 a.m.
Flag Committee volunteer Judy McAtee added, “Be aware that these times and dates are weather related. Flags cannot be taken down when wet.
“The setup requires a large group effort, and the committee welcomes all volunteers who would like to participate. It is inspiring to see community members working together.”
* * *
A Blairsville veterans spokesman said, “Memorial Day is a holiday designated for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It is our day to show appreciation and respect for the sacrifices they made so we might enjoy the freedoms that we have.
“The annual Blairsville Memorial Day parade will be on Monday, May 30. The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. from the football field and head toward the Veterans’ Memorial on West Market Street. At the memorial there will be a short program to say thank you to the men and women who died in the service of their country in peacetime and in war.
“All local veterans are welcome and encouraged to march in the parade. Those planning to participate should meet at the football field no later than 10 a.m.”
* * *
Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, and the Rev. John Smaligo invite all to a Memorial Day weekend observance 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 29.
The pastor said, “This special tribute will include a Scripture lesson, prayer, the playing of ‘Taps’ and a hymn at the conclusion of our worship service. We welcome all to worship with us as we join in this time of thanksgiving and prayer.”
* * *
DERRY
The officers and members of Chestnut Ridge Post 444, Veterans of Foreign Wars, will begin the Memorial Day observance, according to Chris Johnston, Post 444 program chairman. Monday, May 30, graveside services will be held at Coles Cemetery at 9 a.m. The Ritual Team will meet at the post home at 8:30 a.m.
The Derry Volunteer Fire Co. will sponsor the Memorial Day parade and lead with the Derry Police Department.
The parade will form on Fifth Avenue at 10 a.m. Monday and move out at 11 a.m. through the business district to the community Honor Roll near the municipal building on Second Avenue where the Honor Roll program will be held.
Johnston continued, “All local veterans are asked to march or ride in the parade to show our support to the fallen military. All local youth groups and area fire companies are asked to participate. Antique cars and motorcycles are welcome in the parade.
“The commanders and auxiliary presidents of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion will lay wreaths during the ceremony to honor our fallen service members.
“The graves at area cemeteries were decorated on Monday, May 23, by local Boy Scouts and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 444. If a grave was missed call 724-694-2538, and we will take care of it.”
* * *
Derry Borough Secretary-Treasurer Lori Latta also announced the Memorial Day parade in the borough will take place 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, with a memorial service immediately following at the memorial roster next to the Derry Borough Municipal Building.
Lineup for the parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue off of South Chestnut Street.
* * *
LIGONIER
Fort Ligonier Post 734 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Byers-Tosh Post 267 of the American Legion will hold their Memorial Day observance 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 28, at the Donaldson baseball and softball fields, 203 Boquet St., Ligonier.
Post 734 Quartermaster Amanda Mattioli told the Bulletin speakers will include Roy Hutchinson, commander of Post 267, and James West, a member of Post 734. After the program, the VFW will host a free luncheon with live music at the post home, 149 E. Main St., for “all veterans and their families.”
* * *
