In his senior class president speech at graduation, MJ Knupp reflected upon the kind and caring administrators, teachers and support staff in the Ligonier Valley School District, and mentioned special memories of many of these individuals. Knupp’s fellow classmates in the Class of 2022 agreed with his sentiments, and agreed that they will most miss the support of so many in the Ligonier Valley community as they head off to the real world.
“I most appreciated the teachers at Ligonier Valley,” said Matthew Marinchak, who was a dedicated athlete who saw his 1,000th point scoring milestone during his senior year in basketball. “They were flexible and helped us get things done. They understood how hard we worked and were amazing at helping us understand things and get things accomplished.”
Marinchak said the Ligonier Valley School District is one big family. “Everyone has each other’s back,” he added. “I appreciated how so many people came to cheer us on in sports, but that didn’t end in the sports area. Everyone talks to everyone and is friendly to each other in all areas of life.”
Planning to major in elementary education and participate on the mens’ basketball team, Marinchak said his experiences at Ligonier Valley have prepared him for life at Pitt-Greensburg.“Building connections with teachers and fellow students at LV shows me the importance of building that connection at UPG,” Marinchak said. “I will definitely work to get out there and talk to everyone. I understand the importance of talking to people no matter what they look like, how they sound, etc.”
Fellow graduate and athlete at LVHS, Khorter Drury will be heading to Saint Francis University in Loretto, and he echoed Marinchak’s remarks.
“Ligonier Valley being a small community and small school allowed for everyone to be so well connected,” Drury emphasized. “Everyone knows each other and provides so much support to each other. That’s probably what I’m going to miss the most about school and participating in sports here.”
Drury said he had autonomy in his classes and class projects and he appreciated the project-based learning that took place. “I had an amazing internship with Navisec, an online cybersecurity company, and I learned so much. This takes me a step ahead right off the bat in entering college.”
An honors program student who will complete a thesis during his senior year, Drury said LVSD teachers’ emphasis on problem solving will help him to complete his tasks.
“SFU encourages the same project-based approach with a lot of individual choice,” Drury said. “Ligonier Valley prepared me to think outside of the box instead of doing something only one way. This will help me in my next steps.”
While working with Navisec, Drury was able to work alongside employees in the company to complete penetration testing and vulnerability assessments while also learning programs and codes that he will see in his studies at Saint Francis. “It will be so beneficial that I’m coming in with prior knowledge already,” he said.
A supporter of athletes and an athlete himself, Drury encourages current Ligonier Valley learners to take part in sports, or at least join a club. “I say go out and try whatever you can,” he encouraged. “Do something at Ligonier Valley because you will find people who will support you no matter what. There are always going to be negative people, but you will get constant support at Ligonier Valley.”
Drury said his family and his school have given him wings and he’s anxious to fly.
“I am excited to start my career at SFU with all of their courses and meet new people and teachers,” he said. “I’m excited for the overall experience and to see how I do. I know my school and my family have prepared me to be on my own and I know I will continue to build as a person while I’m there. I’ll see and experience new things, try new ways of learning, and I am excited to see my development.”
Abby Painter, who will head to Westminster College and participate on the track team, said the opportunities to take advanced courses and earn an associate degree in high school will (hopefully) help her finish college early.
“Everyone was so supportive and we had so many opportunities at Ligonier Valley,” Painter added. “I’m proud to have received a quality education and participated on teams that were extremely supportive. We had coaches and teachers who were amazing and opportunities that will help us go far.”
