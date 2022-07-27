In his senior class president speech at graduation, MJ Knupp reflected upon the kind and caring administrators, teachers and support staff in the Ligonier Valley School District, and mentioned special memories of many of these individuals. Knupp’s fellow classmates in the Class of 2022 agreed with his sentiments, and agreed that they will most miss the support of so many in the Ligonier Valley community as they head off to the real world.

“I most appreciated the teachers at Ligonier Valley,” said Matthew Marinchak, who was a dedicated athlete who saw his 1,000th point scoring milestone during his senior year in basketball. “They were flexible and helped us get things done. They understood how hard we worked and were amazing at helping us understand things and get things accomplished.”

