Megan Loughner announces she will run for Clerk of Courts

Megan Loughner, 35, of Unity Township has announced she will run for Westmoreland County Clerk of Courts.
“I have worked in the Clerk of Courts office for over a decade, six years as the fiscal operations manager and five years as the chief deputy,” Loughner said. “Now that Bryan (Kline) has accepted a new position, I am ready to lead the office and have the experience to do so.”
The Westmoreland County Prison Board in January voted to offer the vacant warden position to Kline, a third-term Republican Clerk of Courts. After Kline resigns, his seat as Clerk of Courts will appear on ballots in November, as his third term is set to expire at the end of the year.
In the past 11 years, new collection programs have been developed and implemented increasing the collection of court fines, fees and restitution, according to a press release. A county inmate deduction program was started ensuring that inmates are paying their court ordered obligations. This year a mobile app was launched for smartphone devices.
“Megan has been a huge asset with helping to develop and implement collection programs and the new mobile app, and she has my full endorsement,” Kline said.
“I cannot think of anyone that would be more qualified to lead this office. She is an asset to Westmoreland County and the Clerk of Courts office.”
This year e-filing will be launched in the office.
“I am excited to launch the e-filing program that will create efficiency for the office, judicial staff, and defense attorneys,” Loughner said. “This program will be a savings for the taxpayers of Westmoreland County.”
