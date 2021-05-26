Meet the US Navy Blue Angels

The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, are celebrating their 75th anniversary season in 2021. The team was formed in 1946 and is the second oldest formal flying aerobatic team under the same name in the world.
The team’s six demonstration pilots currently man the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets. It marks the first “new” aircraft added to the Blue Angels flight demonstration team since they adopted the legacy F/A-18C/Ds in 1986.
A total of 17 officers voluntarily serve with the Blue Angels. Each year, the team typically selects three tactical (fighter or fighter/attack) jet pilots, two support officers and one Marine Corps C-130 pilot to relieve departing members.
The Chief of Naval Air Training selects the “Boss,” the Blue Angels Commanding Officer. Boss must have at least 3,000 tactical jet flight-hours and have commanded a tactical jet squadron. The Commanding Officer flies the Number 1 jet. The Chief of Naval Air Training also selects the “XO,” the Blue Angels Executive Officer. XO is a Naval Flight Officer (NFO) and must have at least 1,250 tactical jet flight-hours.
Career-oriented Navy and Marine Corps jet pilots with an aircraft carrier qualification and a minimum of 1,250 tactical jet flight-hours are eligible for positions flying jets numbers 2 through 7. The events coordinator, number 8, is a Naval Flight Officer (NFO) or a Weapons Systems Officer (WSO) who meets the same criteria as numbers 2 through 7. The Marine Corps pilots flying the C-130T Hercules aircraft, affectionately known as “Fat Albert,” must be aircraft commander qualified with at least 1,200 flight hours.
The team’s officers specialize in maintenance, administration, aviation medicine, public affairs and supply fill support positions. The Blue Angels base their selection of officers on professional ability, military bearing and communication skills. Officers typically serve two years with the team. Blue Angels officers return to the fleet after their tours of duty.
A brief glance at U.S. Navy Blue Angels team members who will be performing at this weekend’s Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow:
Kesselring is a native of Fargo, North Dakota. He graduated from Concordia College, Minnesota, where he earned a bachelor’s degree with majors in physics, mathematics, and business while also competing in basketball and track & field. Upon graduation, Brian attended Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, where he earned his commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy in March 2001.
Brian joined the Blue Angels in September 2019. He has accumulated more than 3,900 flight hours and has 812 carrier-arrested landings.
His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, six Strike/Flight Air Medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various personal, unit and service awards.
Lieutenant Commander James Haley is a native of Canadian, Texas. He graduated from New Mexico Military Institute in 2005, where he lettered in football and track. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering in 2009, and earned his commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy.
James joined the Blue Angels in September 2018. He has accumulated more than 1,700 flight hours and has 266 carrier-arrested landings. His decorations include a Strike Flight Air Medal, a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various personal and unit awards.
Zastoupil is a native of Kingwood, Texas, and graduated from Kingwood High School in 2005. He attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2009. He earned his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps through the Platoon Leaders Course in 2009 and reported to The Basic School (TBS) at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Quantico, Virginia to complete training. Following TBS, Frank was assigned to the Center for Advanced Operational Culture Learning (CAOCL) for Russian language and culture training.
Frank joined the Blue Angels in September 2019. He has accumulated more than 1,000 flight hours across three different tactical platforms, has ten carrier arrested landings and 90 shipboard vertical landings. His decorations include three Strike Flight Air Medals, one Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and various personal and unit awards.
Cox is a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, and graduated from Great Bridge High School in 2001. He attended James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public administration in 2005. Following college, he worked in Washington, D.C., in sales and consulting until 2009, when he joined the Navy and earned his commission through Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island.
James joined the Blue Angels in September 2018. He has accumulated more than 1,400 flight hours and has 200 carrier arrested landings. His decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various personal and unit awards.
Walborn was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, and graduated from the United States Naval Academy earning a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2001.
Ben has accumulated more than 3,800 hours and over 500 carrier arrested landings. His personal decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2 Awards), Strike Flight Air Medal (2 Awards), Navy Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2 Awards) and various personal and unit awards.
Rickoff is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and graduated from Riverwood High School in 2005, where he lettered in baseball. He attended Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Anthropology and Anatomy in 2009, and earned his commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy.
Cary joined the Blue Angels in September 2018. He has accumulated more than 1,400 flight hours and over 180 carrier arrested landings. His decorations include a Strike Flight Air Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various other unit and personal awards.
Bratton is a native of Woodlawn, Tennessee, and graduated from Northwest High School in 2007, where he lettered in football and track & field. He attended the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, graduated with a bachelor’s in oceanography in 2011, and was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy.
Julius joined the Blue Angels in September 2019. He has accumulated more than 1,500 flight hours and has 207 carrier arrested landings. His decorations include a Strike Flight Air Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various other unit and personal awards.
Forster is a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, and graduated from Desert Mountain High School in 2009, where she lettered in badminton. She attended Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in May 2013, and earned her commission as an Ensign in the United States Navy.
Katlin joined the Blue Angels in September 2020. She has accumulated more than 875 flight hours and has 257 carrier-arrested landings. Her decorations include two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various other unit and personal awards.
