Meals on Wheels organizations across the country help seniors by feeding both hunger and isolation, but now the local Latrobe Meals on Wheels group needs the community’s help.
According to Kay Elder, manager of the Latrobe program, they are actively looking for volunteer drivers, one of the most significant roles in the Meals on Wheels crew.
“The real heroes of our program are our drivers,” Elder said.
Their drivers go out on the hottest – and coldest – days of the year, use up their gas and time delivering hot and cold meals to the people the program serves Monday through Friday.
The pandemic hit a variety of nonprofit organizations hard, but perhaps none as hard as Meals on Wheels. The organization had to close down for 4 1/2 months and then when it started back up, it had newfound limitations, like groceries being dropped off on a client’s porch. And while that allowed for clients to receive food, they still had to prepare it, and many of their clients aren’t capable of that or put themselves at risk for falling. In addition, those clients are not only in need of human interaction and companionship, many of them rely on it.
According to Elder, they once had 60 drivers, but lost quite a few during the COVID-19 pandemic and now are in need of some replacements so they can continue to serve the people of the community.
“We don’t need 60 drivers, but 10 would be wonderful,” Elder said.
Latrobe Meals on Wheels has routes in Youngstown, Latrobe and parts of Unity Township.
Another need the program has is churches, which help build the meals before they can be delivered. Prior to the pandemic, the program had enough churches, so they could rotate and each church would only have to do it twice a year. Now, unfortunately, figures have dropped and each church is having to do three times a year. The situation is stretching current church crews pretty thin.
“We lost a lot of our churches during the pandemic,” Elder said. “The pandemic has really wiped out their crews.”
Another problem that surfaced during the pandemic was the fact that many of the volunteer crews at the churches in some cases involved people who are even older than the people they service, usually in their 80s or 90s. Many of them, Elder said, just can’t do it anymore, and younger people are either back to work or busy taking care of their children.
Meals on Wheels is the perfect community-driven program for the area’s churches, according to Elder.
“Churches do this as a gift,” Elder said. “It’s the true idea of a community taking care of its own.”
The program operates with an average of 46 clients. They offer a hot meal and a cold meal which includes a sandwich, cookie, roll and fruit cup.
In addition, Elder said the pandemic has made extra problems for them.
“The need for Meals on Wheels is so great,” said Elder, who said the people sitting on the program’s waiting list wakes her up in the middle of night worrying that a person who really needs their services will pass away before they make it off the waiting list.
“This program makes it so our clients are able to stay in their homes, where everything is familiar,” Elder said. “The only exception is they can’t get out to buy food.”
Volunteers, according to Elder, help spread nutrition and love, which is so needed right now.
Elder said Meals on Wheels is such a rewarding place to spend time because volunteers, in many cases, get as much from the experience as the clients.
“You can do this and it’s not only a tremendous help to us, it’s rewarding for you,” she said.
For more information on becoming a volunteer or getting your church involved, contact Elder at 724-539-2862. If interested in becoming a driver, Elder said to contact Ellen Piper of Latrobe United Methodist Church at 724-309-6653.
