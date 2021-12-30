Kelly Tua Hammers was officially sworn into the magisterial district judge seat in Derry Township on Wednesday, along with several other judges and incoming county row officers as part of the official ceremony at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.
Hammers, who is from Derry Township, is taking the seat previously held by Mark Bilik, who retired a few months ago. She left her job as assistant district attorney after being appointed to the office by Gov. Tom Wolf last month.
Joining Hammers was Rebecca Calisti Tyburski of Penn Township, who was elected to the office vacated by Judge Helen Kistler, who is retiring. Tyburski also is a former county assistant district attorney.
Also, sworn in Wednesday was Scott Fanchalsky, who is taking over a vacant court in Hempfield Township. Fanchalsky if the former police chief in South Greensburg.
Tyburski and Fanchalsky will start their posts next week, along with others who were elected in November, while Hammers has been on the job for about a month.
Among the others were Westmoreland County row officers, including the county’s first female district attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, who took her oath of office from Judge Chris Scherer, who she once worked for as a law clerk.
Ziccarelli was part of a red wave of Republicans that took over several county row offices and ousted two longtime Democratic county office holders — District Attorney John Peck and Coroner Ken Bacha.
Also sworn in Wednesday were Republicans Tim Carson of Scottdale as coroner and Gina O’Barto of Unity Township as prothonotary. Republican Megan Loughner of Unity Township was not able to attend the ceremony, but will begin her first full term as clerk of courts. She has been the acting prothonotary since February after a vacancy was created when Bryan Kline was hired as warden at the county jail.
Also, absent was Tamara Mahady of Latrobe, who was elected judge in Unity Township, and Judge Mark Mansour, who won re-election. They both will be sworn in at a later date.
