A landmark business in New Alexandria is celebrating 100 years of operation with an open house from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments will be served at the open house and visitors will get to see the mill.
“It’s kind of a customer appreciation day,” said Dave McNaughton, who with his son Cory co-owns McNaughton Mill.
Dave’s grandfather, John McNaughton, was the original businessman in a partnership known as Hepler McNaughton Milling that was located along the Loyalhanna Creek. It was one of the properties lost when the Army Corps of Engineers took over the area for their flood relief program in the late 1930s.
“From my understanding, when they built the dam, Hepler was afraid that it would kill New Alexandria economically, so he bought a feed mill in Youngwood,” Dave said. “So they parted ways.”
His grandfather then went on his own and it eventually passed on to his sons Arthur, Jimmy and Ray, who was Dave McNaughton’s father and known around town as “Whistle.”
The mill was eventually passed on to Dave and his sister, Peggy, who passed away eight years ago. Their sister, Joan, was not interested in the business.
Dave McNaughton’s son Cory, 28, is now a partner, and his wife Georgette is the office manager.
John McNaughton came from around Butler and the family still farms in that area. When he ran the business for decades, it served numerous small farmers around New Alexandria and beyond who brought in their feed crops to be ground and mixed.
“That’s really changed over the years,” Dave said. “We hardly have anyone doing that anymore, but we still have a few people bringing in their corn and oats to grind.”
Most of the small farmers have gone out of business or sold out to bigger farm operations that have their own equipment.
“The big farmers are so big that a little business like ours couldn’t even consider supplying them,” he said.
Now most of the customers come to buy McNaughton’s custom feeds that they prepare from locally sourced farms.
“We get corn, oats and soybean meal from a farm in Indiana County, and roasted soybeans from another farmer,” he said. “The molasses comes from Baltimore and the salesman told us that 90% of the molasses used in America is imported. American farmers just don’t raise enough sugar to meet all the needs, so it’s coming out of Europe.”
The majority of their customers now raise horses or are hobby farmers, and people who like to feed wildlife like birds, squirrels, deer and other backyard visitors.
The mixes are made in a hammer mill that grinds corn and oats. There are two feed mixers and a molasses blender. The corn cracker is from the 1950s. That’s all in the original building. The salesroom next door was a later addition for birdseed and feeders, pet food and feed for wildlife.
“That’s probably what we will be growing in the business in the future,” Cory said.
Dave, 68, has enjoyed a lifetime of being part of the community.
“It’s a nice area and what makes it so special is that everybody is friendly and we consider all of our customers friends,” he said. “All the neighbors watch out for each other. What I’ve experienced is that if another farmer has an accident or fire, it’s like all the neighbors are there to help. They have their backs. That’s the kind of community this is.”
