A 15-year-old McKeesport boy was pronounced dead Wednesday after his body was recovered from Jacobs Creek in South Huntingdon Township, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office.
The coroner's report identified the boy as NaDarrius W. Lundy and indicated his cause and manner of death are pending further investigation and an autopsy.
Lundy had gone to the area on the Tuesday afternoon "to swim and spend time with friends," according to the coroner's report. Family members contacted police later that evening to report Lundy missing, and search and rescue teams recovered Lundy's body around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputy coroner Sean R. Hribal pronounced Lundy dead at the scene at 11:35 a.m.
Multiple volunteer fire deparments and search and rescue teams assisted, according to the coroner's report, and state police at Belle Vernon also investigated.
Caldwell Funeral Home of Duquesne is in charge of arrangements.
