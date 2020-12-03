The Ligonier Valley School Board on Wednesday held its annual reorganization meeting, with board members unanimously selecting John “Jack” McDowell to serve for another year as the board’s president.
The school board also elected Annie Urban to a term as board vice president.
McDowell was first elected to the board president post a year ago, when he was tabbed to replace longtime board member and board president Irvin Tantlinger, who did not seek another term on the board following a career spanning more than 35 years as an educator and 17 as a member of the school board.
The board also approved meeting times and dates for 2021, with all Committee of the Whole meetings to be held at 5:30 p.m. and regular meetings to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Meetings currently are slated for Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.
School board members also named committee members for 2020, including: Jason McIntosh as building and grounds chairperson; Daniel Stevens as finance committee chair; Annie Urban as educational programs chair; Mary Gamble as personnel committee chair; Irma Hutchinson as athletic committee chair; John Naugle as supplemental contracts chair; Kevin Mack as policy/legal committee chair; Jennifer Kromel as transportation/attendance chair and public relations committee chair; Mack as Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) representative and legislative chair, and Mack, Kromel and McIntosh as district representatives on the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) Joint Operating Committee (JOC).
In addition to the reorganization, the board approved a resolution certifying that any increase to the property tax rate within the district will be limited to the Act 1 Inflation Index set by the state Department of Education.
School directors approved an “opt out” resolution certifying the district won’t raise taxes by more than the local rate of inflation for the 2021-22 school year. The district’s Act 1 index for the upcoming school year is 3.0%, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The district could have opted to apply to the Department of Education seeking exceptions allowing a higher tax increase. To do so, the board would have needed to approve a preliminary 2021-22 budget in January. The district must adopt a final budget by the end of June.
Last year, the board approved a 2.15-mill tax increase, which brought the tax rate to 85.90 mills for the 2020-21 budget. Under the updated Act 1 index, any tax hike for the 2021-22 school year would be capped at 2.577 mills.
Dr. Christine Oldham during her superintendent’s report said the district would be remaining in a full-remote learning model through at least Dec. 11 because Westmoreland County has remained in the “substantial” category of community transmission for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The level of community transmission of COVID-19 factors in the incidence rate — the number of positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span — and the positivity rate among those tested.
The district will follow state guidelines regarding a potential return to the hybrid instructional model used at the start of the school year, Oldham said.
Under the hybrid model, a portion of the district’s learners attended in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday while another portion attended on Thursday and Friday, with all learners participating remotely on Wednesday.
Westmoreland County will need to remain in the “moderate” category of community transmission for two consecutive weeks before the district will shift away from full-remote instruction.
All athletic practices and events are also postponed until the district returns to a hybrid instructional model.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website provides recommendations to school districts on determining which instructional model to implement based on the level of community transmission. According to the state guidelines, districts in a county under the “substantial” category are recommended to implement a full-remote learning model. The state education department only recommends full-time in-person instruction in counties where the community transmission rate is “low,” with school districts in counties under the “moderate” category are recommended to utilize either full-remote or a blended learning model, also referred to by some districts as a hybrid model.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Westmoreland County’s incidence rate for the seven-day period of Oct. 30 through Nov. 5 was just below the “substantial” threshold at 99.8 per 100,000 and the percent positivity rate fell to 6.7% after the county spent several weeks in the “substantial” category. But the county’s incidence rate since then has spiked.
Westmoreland County has remained in the “substantial” category every week since. For the most recent seven-day period of Nov. 20-26, the county had an incidence rate of 321.2 cases per 100,000 and a percent positivity rate of 14.3%.
The district announced it would be returning to a full-remote instructional model beginning Nov. 23 — a week after the district returned from two weeks of remote learning to its hybrid model of instruction.
Ligonier Valley has implemented either a hybrid or full-remote model for the entire 2020-21 school year so far, citing a lack of available floor space within the district’s schools to accommodate social distancing guidelines at full attendance levels.
That lack of available space for social distancing was questioned again during the meeting’s public comment period by resident Scott Boyd. Boyd last month asked the school board why the district hasn’t explored “mini-schooling” options at area churches or other community locations where small groups of learners could receive in-person or online instruction while adhering to coronavirus guidelines. He suggested the concept again during Wednesday’s meeting.
In other business during Wednesday’s meeting, the school board approved:
- Accepting the single audit report conducted by Wessel & Company for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Representatives from the accounting firm told the board the district had a clean audit with no findings and reported the district’s fund balance had grown by about $649,000 to just over $7.78 million;
- An agreement with Steve Birchak for professional development with $650 reimbursed to the district by the Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Investment Board;
- The resignation of Jennifer Schott for retirement purposes, effective retroactive to Nov. 30;
- A request for a medical disability leave of absence for an employee, beginning Dec. 2;
- Appointing Emily Daugherty as head girls’ varsity basketball coach for the 2020-21 school year at a supplemental salary of $5,626 and Amber Tutino as assistant girls’ varsity basketball coach for the 2020-21 school year at a supplemental salary of $4,150.
