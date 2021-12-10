The Ligonier Valley school board at its reorganization meeting on Wednesday re-elected Jack McDowell as president and Kevin Mack as vice president for 2022.
The board also appointed the following committee chairpersons for 2022: Building and grounds — Jason McIntosh; finance committee — Kevin Mack; educational programs — Mary Gamble; personnel committee — Jennifer Kromel; athletic committee — Irma Hutchinson; supplemental contracts — Donald Gilbert; policy/legal committee — Joslin Bennett; transportation/attendance — Cynthia Brown, and public relations committee — Jennifer Kromel.
In other business, the school board approved:
- Board meeting dates for 2022, with work sessions to be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by regular meetings at 6:30 p.m.: Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10 and Nov. 14;
- Appoint Kevin Mack as Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) representative and legislative chairperson;
- Appoint Jennifer Kromel, Jason McIntosh and Kevin Mack to serve on the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) JOC for a one-year term, effective Dec. 8;
- Revised health and safety plan for 2021-22;
- To hire Dawn Kissell as superintendent secretary, beginning on a date to be determined, per the wages and benefits for executive administrative assistants agreement;
- Elizabeth Zaragoza as a substitute teacher for the 2021-22 school year.
