The Weeders and Seeders Club of Ligonier sponsored the first ever May Day Basket Contest Sunday, April 30, and it was a big success.
The merchant winners are:
Honorable Mentions — Hair Parade on North Market Street; Betsy’s of Ligonier on West Main Street; El Vaquero Mexicano on the Diamond; Scentsational Ideas Candles & Gifts on West Main Street; Artisan’s Marketplace on West Main Street, and Attorney Lynda Dupre on West Main Street.
There were 24 entries by Ligonier residents.
In the adult category, the winners are:
Honorable Mentions — Jake Krazinski, Debra Palcic, Andrea Kautz, Arlene Lowry and Kathy Zsolcsak.
There was a tie for first place in the children’s category. The winners are:
The Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier would like to thank Ligonier Borough for giving the club the opportunity to hold the event and all of the merchants who donated prizes, handed out flowers or entered the contest.
Participating merchants include: Abigail’s Coffeehouse, Allegory Gallery, Artisan Made Marketplace, Betsy’s of Ligonier, Celtic Culture, Connections Café, Crumpets Tea Shop, El Vaquero Mexicano, The Finishing Touch, Georgia’s Stationery Shop, Hair Parade, Laurel Highlands Olive Oil, My Honey Bee, Ligonier Paws On Main Street, Quacked Glass Studio, Rachel’s Ligonier Floral, Scamps Toffee, Scentsational Ideas Candles & Gifts, Second Chapter Books, Song of Sixpence, The Strawberry Crow, Swansdowne Antiques and Gifts, O’Shea’s Ligonier Sweet Shoppe, Tree House and The Wooden Mantel.
The event was coordinated by Judy Ridgway with the help of Kathy Zsolcsak. The judges included Kate Nuernberger, Dr. Henry Croft, Paula Heming and Angela McDonnell. Club members who also contributed include Michou Jablunovsky, Dr. Wilma Light, Mary Niezelski and Diane Coleman.
