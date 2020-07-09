Mount Pleasant Borough is selling its sewage treatment plant to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) for $3 million, with a stipulation that the authority not increase rates on the plant’s roughly 3,200 customers for at least two years, according to officials.
Mount Pleasant Borough Council approved the agreement on Monday, and the MAWC board did the same at its meeting Wednesday, also approving a pair of loans to finance the purchase — $1.2 million from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) and $700,000 from Scottdale Bank & Trust — according to the Tribune-Review.
The plant treats sewage from about 1,900 borough customers and roughly another 1,300 customers in Mount Pleasant Township.
