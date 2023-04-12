Justin Matson got the idea over the winter.
He told his wife Connie, “Let’s do something for families to bring their kids out to see equipment and the animals and to ask questions, and we can have people talk to them about farming.”
His idea, she said, was to show people what all goes into farming, where food comes from and what it means to work on a farm.
That’s what’s behind Agriculture Appreciation Day at Matson Farms, a free family event that will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the farm located at 1608 state Route 259 in Fairfield Township.
There will be a variety of activities for people of all ages. Visitors can see some of the livestock, and farming machinery will be on display with demonstrations and discussions by Forrester Farm Equipment representatives.
Food will be available to purchase from the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, Waterford, Jessi’s Chickens and a local vendor who makes fresh ice cream. There will be a bounce house, face painting by members of the Chestnut Ridge 4-H and other fun activities for kids including an area where they can pet calves and goats.
Vendors include Pleasant Lane Farms from Unity Township, which makes cheese curds and other products from their dairy herd, Ligonier’s Wandering Spirits featuring Tattlebogle CiderWorks, and soap and other goat milk products from K&H Goats out of New Alexandria. Justin Matson will also have products and information from his Ligonier Valley Hemp Company.
Representatives from the Westmoreland County Farm Bureau and the Pennsylvania State Police will hold a rural road safety press conference at noon. It will address issues of safety when a motorist encounters farm equipment on back roads.
“My husband is the fifth generation farmer in his family, so farming runs deep in his blood,” said Connie, who runs the office end of their business. “As changes occur in the world, people seem to get more separated from where things come from and in understanding how important, how integral farming is in our everyday lives.”
Her grandfather, the late Dr. William Donovan, was a vet in the Ligonier area for 55 years. Connie has taken over his practice, Donovan Veterinary Clinic. Her family had several acres a quarter of a mile down the road from where Justin’s grandfather farmed his land.
“We met when we were kids,” she said.
In 2012, they purchased property near Chestnut Ridge Community Center and Champion Lakes Golf Course. That expanded the family network of farming in that surrounding area. They raise Angus cattle and Angus cross cattle, and soybeans, hay and corn on their own 120 acres, plus on another 1,800 rented acres.
Justin additionally does custom farming for other farmers in Westmoreland, Indiana, Somerset and Washington counties. That’s a total of 20,000 acres.
“These farmers have very large dairy farms, so at the end of the season, Justin does their chopping of hay and silage, which is the main food source for dairy cattle,” Connie said. “The other farmers raise the crops and he has the equipment. Last year he went to 21 farms. Then we grow our own crops to feed our own cattle.”
The couple has two children. Gunner is 8 and Charlee is 4.
“Gunner is his dad’s right hand man and we anticipate that he will be very much a part of the farm, and our daughter Charlee is also very interested,” Connie said. “In my opinion, farming is an absolutely wonderful way to raise your kids. They learn what it means to put in a hard day’s work. They learn how to get dirt under their fingernails and to enjoy it. They learn the value of putting in work and seeing the benefits of it.”
The goal for Saturday, she noted, is to get kids and their families to come and see the animals and to ask questions.
“We want to expose them to something that they didn’t realize was such an integral part of their lives,” she said.
Because poor internet reception makes it difficult for vendors to use debit or credit cards, visitors are asked to bring cash for their purchases.
