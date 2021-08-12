Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program of Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties is accepting orders for native trees and shrubs through Aug. 31.
The sale, which serves as a fundraiser for the program, offers 27 varieties of trees and shrubs that can be picked up on Oct. 15 at the Westmoreland Penn State Extension Office, 214 Donohoe Road, Suite E, Hempfield Township.
Whether you’re seeking trees for privacy, foliage, shade, attracting pollinators or just want something beautiful to look at, program officials note there is “a variety of trees and shrubs that will meet your needs and make a nice addition to your property.”
For more details and ordering information, visit https://extension.psu.edu/mws-tree-sale
The Master Watershed Steward Program educates and empower volunteers to protect environmental resources. After receiving 40 hours of training, Master Watershed Stewards give back to the community by offering educational opportunities, collecting citizen science data, organizing clean ups, working on wildlife habitat and stream restoration projects and more.
For more information contact the local program coordinator, Justin Mansberger, at jxm5608@psu.edu.
