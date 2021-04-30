On a tantalizing spring day, a step outdoors for a walk in nature may be just the ticket for raising spirits and feeling gratitude.
The Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County is offering two such opportunities for the public to attend in the coming weeks.
On May 1, “Getting to Know Flowering Trees” will be presented in the Ligonier Demonstration Gardens, located at the site of the Ligonier Country Market. The presentation begins at 2:30 p.m.
Participants can learn about flowering trees as they look for dogwoods, redbuds and crabapples in bloom. There is a $5 fee to participate.
On May 3, a free “Garden Wellness Walk” will take place in the Cottage Garden at the Donohoe Demonstration Gardens located at 214 Donohoe Rd., Greensburg. Master Gardeners will lead event goers in a meditation for spring, as well as share plant knowledge. They also encourage participants to bring a chair to sit and “let the garden speak to you.”
Registration is required for both events. To sign up, visit extension.psu.edu.
All COVID-19 mitigation recommendations will be followed, including wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing stations and pre-registration for crowd limitation. Anyone who is feeling ill or has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus is asked to stay home.
For any questions related to registration, call 1-877-345-0691 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
To stay connected with Westmoreland County gardening activities, visit the Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County Facebook Page or visit the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.