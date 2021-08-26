As area school districts have done in recent weeks, the Joint Operating Committee of the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technical Center (EWCTC) passed the school’s health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year Wednesday.
The plan, following the recommendations of the state Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), calls for masks to be optional, but strongly encouraged. The school will also follow 3 feet of social distancing and up to 6 feet when possible. Contact tracing and deep cleansing the school on a weekly basis is also a part of the plan.
Despite the uncertainty of the upcoming year, EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer said the administration and faculty at the school are looking forward to school starting.
“We’re ready. We’re excited,” said Weimer. “We can’t wait for the kids to walk through those doors.”
Weimer is feeling very positive about the upcoming year because he said the school learned a lot from last year. He said the teachers are ready no matter what the future brings.
“We’re all ready for what could be an even more challenging year than last year,” said Eric Curry, superintendent of Derry Area School District.
Curry went on to predict that eventually, school districts and the EWCTC will be wearing masks this school year either by mandate or due to a rise in the community spread or positivity rate in the county.
The school has a unique challenge because it encompasses three districts — Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley. For something like a snow day, Weimer said the EWCTC will usually defer to what two out of the three districts decide. However, with something more serious like the pandemic, decisions will be made by the school’s JOC, which is comprised of three school directors from each of the district’s school boards.
Classes at the EWCTC begin on Aug. 30.
In other business, the JOC approved the following items of note:
- EWCTC 2021-2022 student handbook;
- First reading of the revised Discrimination/Title IX Sexual Harassment Affecting Students policy;
- Hiring of Layne Burd as full-time computer engineering instructor with a salary of $42,711 for the 2021-22 school year;
- Substitute teacher rates with an increase of $20 per day and $10 per day for four consecutive weeks in same position and substitute custodian/secretary rates reflecting an increase from $8.50 to $9 per hour for the 2021-22 school year;
- Hiring of teaching assistants, Gina Cisco, culinary arts and DMT, Melissa Kaufman, automotive and collision repair, Keith Proffitt, machine tool technology, at rate of $15 per hour for the 2021-22 school year;
- Club advisors for the 2021-22 school year;
- Retroactively approve tenure for Shawn Melody, digital media technology instructor, and tenure for Derek Fritzel, culinary arts instructor.
